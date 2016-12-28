Historic Hilton Head Site Nominated For National Register Of Historic Places

The Heritage Library recently announced that the South Carolina Department of Archives and History State Historic Preservation Office approved the Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery and the Baynard Mausoleum for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places . The nomination has been submitted to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final consideration and designation.

Iva Roberts Welton, assisted by Lou Benfante, began researching the project over two years ago and made the presentation to the preservation office in Columbia. The Heritage Library owns the property off Mathews Drive and William Hilton Parkway on which the Baynard Mausoleum, built in 1846, stands. The mausoleum is the oldest structure on Hilton Head Island. The first burial was that of Lydia Davant in 1795.