Thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the South Carolina State Library, a pilot partnership between Beaufort County's public schools and libraries to bring internet access to some families living in rural northern Beaufort County has been so successful that the library has been awarded a $23,194 grant to expand the program. The Beaufort County Library has partnered with Beaufort County, the Beaufort County School District and wireless provider Kajeet to expand the reach and benefits of free access to the internet to underserved youth and communities by expanding the SmartSpot Educational Broadband Program.
Grant To Expand Library’s Wi-Fi Loan Program
