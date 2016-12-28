District Receives Additional Funding For Developmental Screenings

More than 1,000 Beaufort County children are expected to receive developmental screenings and needed educational intervention to prepare them for kindergarten, thanks to $77,500 in additional funding from The Learning Center Fund of Coastal Community Foundation.

The screenings will be conducted by the Child Find Expansion Program, which offers comprehensive vision, hearing, speech and developmental screenings each month at Beaufort Elementary School, Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center and Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center for children ages 2½ to 6. The Child Find team includes a registered nurse, a speech therapist and early childhood professionals. Additional funding from The Learning Center has allowed the program to hire an additional part-time early childhood professional to work directly with families in need of follow-up services and formal education for their children.