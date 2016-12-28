Westin Wedding
Bridal

Likins Elected New Mayor Pro Tem

Typography

Kim LikinsHilton Head Island Town Council member Kim Likins was recently elected new mayor pro tem after Bill Harkins removed his name from nomination during a council meeting. The move means Likins will act as mayor when David Bennett is absent. She will also assume the role of mayor if the seat is ever vacated. Likins has lived on the island for 16 years and has been active in the community, serving on several boards. She is currently the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. 

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Hilton Head Island United States Mostly Cloud (night), 61 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:23 am   |   Sunset: 5:27 pm
100%     11.0 mph     34.541 bar
Forecast
Wed Low: 59 °F High: 71 °F
Thu Low: 51 °F High: 72 °F
Fri Low: 41 °F High: 53 °F
Sat Low: 39 °F High: 59 °F
Sun Low: 51 °F High: 67 °F
Mon Low: 61 °F High: 72 °F
Tue Low: 59 °F High: 72 °F
Wed Low: 55 °F High: 69 °F
Thu Low: 49 °F High: 60 °F
Fri Low: 46 °F High: 57 °F