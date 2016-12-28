Likins Elected New Mayor Pro Tem

Hilton Head Island Town Council member Kim Likins was recently elected new mayor pro tem after Bill Harkins removed his name from nomination during a council meeting. The move means Likins will act as mayor when David Bennett is absent. She will also assume the role of mayor if the seat is ever vacated. Likins has lived on the island for 16 years and has been active in the community, serving on several boards. She is currently the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.