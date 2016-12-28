Hilton Head Boat Hooks Massive Great White Shark, Tags Another

The crew at Outcast Sport Fishing Hilton Head Island hooked its first great white shark of the winter season, then reeled in and tagged another on Dec. 13. Capt. Chip Michalove estimated the first shark’s weight at 3,000 pounds. “We hooked into the largest white I've seen out there, over 3,000 pounds, but she spit the hook right out when we started to turn the boat around to give chase,” Michalove wrote on Facebook. “I almost called it a day and headed in, but we reset and hooked into this little guy (pictured).