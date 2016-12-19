Hilton Head Island Disaster Recovery Center to Close

Survivors of Hurricane Matthew can still get help with just a phone call to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or video relay services) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Information is also available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov .

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Hilton Head at 1 Town Center Court will close permanently Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Check the status of their application;

Get clarification about a letter from FEMA;

Update address, phone or bank account numbers;

Appeal any FEMA decision;

Find out about other types of federal disaster assistance available.

Callers may ask representatives about how to:

Residents and business owners who sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew and have applied for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can get answers to their questions by calling SBA's Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals should call 800-877-8339. SBA loan applicants can also get information by emailing to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.