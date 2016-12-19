Hurricane Matthew - Week Ten Highlights: December 16, 2016

The deadline has passed to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

The DRC hours remain 9 am to 5 pm weekdays and this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Unhappy with FEMA's determination on your application for assistance? APPEAL! For guidance on filing an appeal, check out the following link: https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/images/111522

The Coastal Discovery Museum has reopened! Visit their webpage at www.coastaldiscovery.org or check out their Facebook page for hours and activities.

Jarvis Creek Park has been closed until further notice. Efforts are underway to clear the nature trails and remaining areas of the park.

Through December 14th there has been 1,303,811 Cubic Yards (CY's) of vegetative disaster debris collected, 43,099 Hangers and 5,032 Leaners have been removed.

To put this in some perspective, FEMA representatives have told Staff that they expect that the debris collected on Hilton Head Island will exceed the amount of debris collected in all of the rest of South Carolina combined!

To date there has been 395,216 CY's of mulch hauled out to various locations to include a paper mill, local farm, Savannah to be shipped over-seas, Oakwood Landfill, Fire wood supply company, Lumber supply company, a hardwood sawmill. We started this week to haul to the Port of Savannah for logs to be exported to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The contractor and town staff continue to work on identifying additional sources to accept the material.

79 Crews are working simultaneously to pick up disaster debris in all public and private roadway areas.

Several areas have recently completed their 1st pass pick up to include; Barony Woods, Spanish Point, Timbercrest and Spanish Wells East. To date; Palmetto Hall, Shipyard, Spanish Wells, Wexford, Ashton Cove, Chinaberry, Yacht Cove and Shelter Cove have all completed first pass pick-ups. Second Pass pick-ups are underway on Town, County and State Roads.

The debris monitoring teams from TetraTech, who are here to assure that we do not violate FEMA's debris removal guidelines, have begun to paint big red "I's" on debris piles that are Ineligible for FEMA reimbursement. Debris from commercial properties (including apartments and condos), undeveloped lots, designated open spaces and the like not eligible. This even applies to the Town's undeveloped parcels. The property owner is responsible for the clean-up and removal of all debris.

Crowder Gulf's debris clean-up operations will cease for the holiday season from December 23rd through January 2nd. Operations will return to the normal operating schedule on January 3rd.

The 3 citizen drop off centers will be closed December 24th, December 25th, December 31st and January 1st.

The Grinding of the Greens Program has been re-established again this year for recycling Christmas trees. Jones Brothers Tree Service has agreed to provide the service. A media release is planned to be issued on December 23rd to provide details on where to take their undecorated trees and to advise residents that Christmas trees are not considered storm debris and cannot be placed in any Right-of-Way for pick up.

The Town's application for an Emergency Beach Renourishment permit for badly damaged portions of Sea Pines is currently out for public comment.

Emergency Building Permits issued: 642