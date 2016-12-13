Hurricane Matthew - Week Nine Highlights: December 9, 2016

The deadline to apply for assistance through FEMA; for homeowners, renters, and business owners is December 13, 2016.

Highlights for the Town of Hilton Head Island by Town Manager, Steve Riley

The FEMA Disaster Assistance Center at Town Hall (DRC) is changing its days of operation. Beginning on Monday December 12, 2016, the Center will be open Mondays through Saturdays. The Center is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday through Friday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

The DRC has seen over 700 people to date.

FEMA has announced that disaster assistance now tops $116 million for Hurricane Matthew Survivors in SC.

Beaufort County Individual Assistance: 6,944 registrations; $2,327,578.12 in Housing Assistance; $460,866.07 in other needs assistance; Total of $2,788,444.19.

SBA Loan Activity: 865 Home Loans approved: $28,396,600; 39 Business Loans approved: $2,397,100; 18 Economic Injury Loans approved: $815,800-Total: $31,609,500/922 Loans approved.

Through December 7th there has been 1, 105, 594 CY's of vegetative disaster debris collected, 42,031 Hangers and 4,222 Leaners.

To date there has been 314,365 CY's of mulch hauled out to various locations to include a paper mill, local farm, the Port of Savannah to be shipped over-seas, Oakwood Landfill, Fire wood supply company, Lumber supply company and a hardwood sawmill. A new site was identified in Levy, SC to haul mulch in advance of the temporary closure of Hickory Hill to maintain/continue operations. The contractor and town staff continue to work on identifying additional sources to accept the material.

79 Crews are working simultaneously to pick up disaster debris in all public and private roadway areas.

Several areas have recently completed their 1st pass pick up to include; Palmetto Hall, Shipyard, Spanish Wells, Wexford, Ashton Cove, Chinaberry, Yacht Cove and Shelter Cove. Second Pass pick-ups are underway on Town, County and State Roads.

Crowder Gulf’s ROW operations will cease for the holiday season beginning December 23rd and continuing through January 2nd. Operations will return to the normal operating schedule on January 3rd.

The 3 citizen drop off centers will be closed December 24th, December 25th, December 31st and January 1st.

Intermittent lane closures are scheduled this weekend along 278 to remove dangerous hangers and leaners with operations starting at 7am and continuing throughout the day. On Sunday there will be a temporary lane closure on 278 for both east bound lanes in the Fresh Markets area to remove 2 hazardous trees hanging over the Right-of-Way.

A new driveway, intended to provide separate and safe access to the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn, has been completed. The new access will be a right-in, right-out arrangement onto eastbound William Hilton Parkway, immediately prior to the current access way. Signage is being installed and fencing and other site security is underway so as to enable the Coastal Discovery Museum to reopen.

Coastal Discovery Museum has posted on their Facebook page that they will be conducting a Holiday Sale at their gift shop starting Thursday December 15th.

Emergency Building Permits issued: 566

Regular Building Permits issued: 494

Patience remains the watchword! Clean-up and restoration efforts will continue for many months and will occupy much of the time for many of our employees.

View additional recovery information at http://hiltonheadislandsc.gov/recovery/