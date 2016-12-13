Disaster Debris Operations

Please be advised that the Town's disaster debris operation will temporarily shut down for the holiday season from Friday December 23rd through Monday January 2nd. The Town's contractor, Crowder Gulf, will not be picking up any debris during this time.

The Town's 3 citizen drop-off sites will be closed on December 24th, December 25th, December 31st and January 1st. The 3 sites will remain open on all other days for your convenience from 7:00 a.m. to dusk.

On Tuesday January 3, 2017, all Crowder Gulf operations return to a normal schedule and will be operating from 7:00am to dusk.