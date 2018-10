The Town of Bluffton plans to use three parcels of land for affordable housing and workforce housing projects in the coming years. The town recently bought 1.78 acres at 1095 May River Road, where up to 14 housing units are planned. At the former site of Cross Fit 843, at 184 Bluffton Road, several two-story townhouses, a small park, and public parking spaces will be constructed.

The town also owns almost 20 acres of the Willow Run Tract off the Buckwalter Parkway, where 115 residential units are allowed. No timetables for development have been announced for any of these projects.