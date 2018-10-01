Field of Dreams project receives grant

The Bluffton Community Center Foundation received a $67,000 grant from Community Foundation of the Lowcountry to help cover the cost of Phase II of the Field of Dreams Park Improvement Project. Construction in Phase II will include the addition of a covered pavilion with restrooms, picnic tables and an art wall to showcase local artists’ talents.

Nearly $100,000 is still needed to complete Phase II by the end of October in order to open the pavilion to the community in spring. Phase III is set to begin in fall 2019 and will complete the park pathway near the playground. Phase IV will involve the addition of a formal event area and a splash pad, likely to begin in 2020.