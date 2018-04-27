Bluffton Mayfest

Art, food, music, people: Mayfest brings together everything the Lowcountry loves about Bluffton. The annual event will mark its 40th year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 along Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton.

The festival will showcase artisans, craftsmen and musicians from all over the region, as well as some of the area’s favorite food vendors. Originally the brainchild of Babbie Guscio, owner of Old Town Bluffton landmark The Store, Mayfest has grown right along with the town of Bluffton.

“Bluffton is growing every year as an arts community, and I think Mayfest is a big part of that,” said Doug Corkern, longtime Bluffton resident and the artist behind this year’s commemorative festival poster. “So many fine artists exhibit each year, there’s the Society of Bluffton Artists exhibit, and much more. A lot of crafts are there too — people in jewelry and metals, woodworking, signs and carvings, potters. You see a little bit of everything.” Corkern will be exhibiting as well, showcasing his book “Bluffton Sketches.”

Now organized by the Rotary Club of Bluffton, this year’s Mayfest will also mark the Rotary Club’s 30th year. Guscio encouraged the Rotary Club to take over the festival in 2009, and under the club’s oversight the event now welcomes almost 10,000 festivalgoers each year and hosts 200 vendors.

“The Rotary Club of Bluffton is excited to celebrate Mayfest’s 40th anniversary,” says Rotarian Danielle Breidung, the festival’s 2018 chairwoman. “It promises to be another wonderful day carrying on the tradition of delicious food, eclectic art and great entertainment that you don’t want to miss.”

All the usual favorites will be present, from the pie-eating contest to the Ugly Dog Contest. Children can also get in on the action at the second annual Children’s Doughnut Eating Contest.

For more details on Mayfest, go to www.blufftonmayfest.com.