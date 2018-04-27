Annual Operation Cool Down underway

Covert Aire is joining forces with Bluffton Self Help, Lowcountry Radio Group and Mingledorff’s Inc. for the second annual Operation Cool Down. This summer program assists families or individuals in need with free repairs or replacement of their air conditioning systems. Last summer, Covert Aire and its partners helped provide over $10,000 in HVAC repairs and equipment during the inaugural Operation Cool Down. To be considered for Operation Cool Down, submit your story or the story of someone you know at covertaire.com.