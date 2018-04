French Heritage, a national furniture company based in High Point, North Carolina, has been contracted to furnish the Old Town Bluffton Inn.

French Heritage sells high-end furniture across the country, with a focus on custom furniture for luxury hotels and upscale residential homes. The new line will be featured in the Old Town Bluffton Inn and is inspired by the community that surrounds it. The Old Town Bluffton Inn could be open for booking by the beginning of the summer.