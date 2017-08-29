Bluffton Hotspots & Landmarks

Every weekend, locals put in at Alljoy Boat Landing or the boat landing at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park and cruise the May River up to the famed sandbar. A new party emerges every weekend, bringing in a rising tide of Bluffton-style reverie.

The Church of the Cross

One of the few structures to survive the burning of Bluffton during the Civil War, The Church of the Cross is also one of the most inspiring. Make sure to spend a few quiet moments appreciating the view from the nearby bluff and gaze up the bell tower to see the famed bees behind the church’s holy honey.

Heyward House

Recent renovations have added a remarkable new polish to this storied structure, home to the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society. See what life was like in antebellum Bluffton as you tour one of the few homes to survive the burning of Bluffton.

Calhoun Street and Promenade’s Nightlife

The beating heart of Bluffton’s nightlife lies in Old Town. Follow Calhoun Street up through the sophistication of The Pearl and the open-air party of Old Town Dispensary. Keep going, and you’ll find yourself in the Calhoun Street Promenade with The Roasting Room, Calhoun’s and Captain Woody’s, offering some of the area’s best live music, and The Bluffton Room serving craft cocktails.

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge

Explore the Lowcountry’s majestic wildlife along the winding trails of the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge. Here, among marshes and streams undisturbed by development, you’ll spot heron, egrets and more along with lush natural vegetation.

Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

The centerpiece of Oyster Factory Park, the Bluffton Oyster Factory stands as the last shucking house in South Carolina, a state whose fortunes once rested on the oyster business. Stop into the market and pick up the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.

May River

The centerpiece of Bluffton is the majestic May River. The entire town was built along the banks of this awe-inspiring waterways, which ebbs and flows with the tides carrying shrimp boats, fishermen and pleasure boaters along.

USCB

Renowned for its hospitality program, University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Hilton Head Gateway campus in Bluffton is our own hometown college. In addition to an outstanding academic program, the Sand Sharks field some of the state’s finest baseball, softball, golf and soccer players in the state.

Technical College of the Lowcountry

More than 5,000 students a year attend TCL, a two-year institution built to help train the next generation of highly skilled workers. More than 80 academic programs run the gamut from education and nursing to criminal justice.

Alljoy Boat Landing

One of two public docks in Bluffton, Alljoy sits at the end of the famed Alljoy Beach neighborhood. Enjoy easy in/easy out access to the May River, or spend a moment with your toes in the sand at nearby Brighton Beach.

Waddell Mariculture Center

Equal parts entertainment and education, Waddell Mariculture Center lets you get up close and personal with local marine life. Learn about the many species that call Lowcountry waters home, and find out how you can aid in conservation efforts to keep them safe.