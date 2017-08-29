Win free braces from Bluffton Orthodontics

One lucky resident will have something to smile about this fall thanks to Bluffton Orthodontics, a new state-of-the-art orthodontic center that opened in July. The grand prize winner of its “New Smiles for a New School Year” contest, which started Aug. 1 and ends Sept. 12, will receive a free set of braces braces, plus all costs for the duration of treatment.
The winner will be chosen at random, and contest entries can be submitted on the Bluffton Orthodontics Facebook page. To enter, parents should post a post a photo of their child’s back-to-school smile, along with a short entry form.