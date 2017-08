Arrhythmia Alliance and the town of Bluffton placed five public access defibrillators around Bluffton in August as part of Arrhythmia Alliance’s #BlufftonHeartsMatter campaign. This contribution will equip the Bluffton community with the necessary tools help save lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

The new defibrillators are located at Oscar Frazier Park, the Bluffton Police Department substation, Oyster Factory Park Boat Dock, the end of Calhoun Street across from The Church of the Cross, and the empty lot across from the Old Town Dispensary on Calhoun Street.