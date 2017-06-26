Bluffton Promotes Manning To Police Chief

Deputy Chief Joseph Manning has been promoted to police chief, according to Bluffton town manager Marc Orlando.
“Maj. Manning has demonstrated his ability to lead our police department,” Orlando said. “His unrelenting work during Hurricane Matthew, his day-to-day ability to foster and support our community policing program, along with his extensive law enforcement experience and education, make Maj. Manning a natural and obvious choice to move into the role as our next police chief.”
Manning was hired as second-in-command of the Bluffton Police Department in September 2013, but his law enforcement experience dates back to 1984, when he worked for the Kenneth City Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, both in Florida. During his 27-year career in Florida, Manning supervised deputies on patrol and in narcotics, internal investigations and intelligence regarding counterterrorism.