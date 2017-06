American Legion Auxiliary Bluffton Unit 205 is working with the town of Bluffton to build a veterans memorial park in Old Town. The park will pay tribute to veterans from all branches of service who served in all wars.

Conceptual sketches of the park are being drawn up by Bluffton artist Doug Corkern. Fundraising and planning for the park have also begun, though the exact location of the park has not yet been decided.