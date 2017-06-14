The Lowcountry Loses a Master Builder

Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes will continue to provide its signature client service and luxury homebuilding expertise following the death of the company’s well-loved founder and owner, Nathan Cameron. Nathan died unexpectedly in his sleep at his Palmetto Bluff home June 10. “We will remember Nathan for his incredible work ethic, his unique and edgy vision, and his innate ability to make you feel like a friend or family,” said Andrea Eldred, Cameron’s Controller and Office Manager. Andrea added that all Cameron & Cameron staff members are committed to fulfilling the expectations of the homeowners for all their current and future projects. Eric Cameron is a project manager for the company and has pledged to make his late brother’s entrepreneurial vision an ongoing legacy.

Nathan launched Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes about 10 years ago, after relocating to South Carolina from upstate New York. A second-generation builder, he first worked as a carpenter before founding his business building high quality, upscale custom homes.

Over the past decade, the company has earned numerous recognitions, including repeated top honors at the annual Hilton Head Area Homebuilders’ Association Lighthouse Awards. Nathan believed in giving back to the community, often sponsoring charitable groups such as the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy & the Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton. In 2015, he was recognized by a local publication as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Cameron & Cameron team members will continue in their current roles. Andrea Eldred will steer the company with support from Brandon Edwards, director of operations. Dave Stevenson and Eric Cameron will oversee project management, while Gina Jones directs client services. Ana Ramirez will continue to coordinate construction operations and Erica Pope will handle accounts payable.

Nathan Cameron’s wife, Julia White-Cameron, and his sons Tyler and Cayden Cameron will host a memorial celebration at 11 a.m. June 15 at South Wilson in Palmetto Bluff. A fund for Tyler and Cayden’s education has been set up at SunTrust Bank in Westbury Park, Bluffton. Call the bank at 843-815.9680 for details about how to donate.

For more information, please contact Andrea Eldred at 843-837-9300 or andrea@cameroncustombuilder.com