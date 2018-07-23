Cutest Pet Contest 2018 Finalists

We received 102 submissions this year! Below are our finalists. To see the full gallery of this year's entries, please go to our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hiltonheadmonthly . Thank you to everyone who participated!

RIVERS DREWER

Rivers is a 10-week-old American Bulldog. He belongs to the Drewer family of Bluffton.

Photo by Bailey Witt.



CELEBRITY JUDGE: DR. BEN PARKER

Dr. Ben Parker, owner of Coastal Veterinary Clinic, is well known in the Lowcountry for taking care of orphaned and injured wildlife without compensation. He graciously agreed to be the judge of Monthly’s 2018 Cutest Pets Contest.

Participants sent photos of their pets, which were posted on Monthly’s Facebook page in the beginning of July. Then the community had a little more than a week to vote by “Liking” their favorite photo. The five top votegetters became finalists in the competition.

Dr. Parker explained why he picked Rivers: “I’m a big dog guy,” he explained. “And I like dogs with short hair.” '

Parker has been practicing in the Lowcountry since 1989 after he graduated Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He is pictured here with his dog, Reign.