Bone Appetit

Dog-loving film buffs can tell you about Rin Tin Tin, a German shepard rescued by an American soldier during World War I. He became a box office canine star in Hollywood with 27 films to his name. Or Uggie from “The Artist” , who put his paws in cement at the Hollywood Walk of Fame — deservedly taking partial credit for the film’s Oscar for Best Picture. Other dogs we love from the silver screen include Toto, Lassie, all 101 of those adorable Dalmatians, Benji and, of course, Marley. But the dog who matters to us most is the one who greets us at the door every day with a tail wag and a friendly bark — and big eyes that beg for a treat.

But let’s not forget cats. Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat, Garfield, Simba, the Aristocrats, Tom — Jerry’s nemesis — and the legendary Felix the Cat have stolen our hearts. But none so much as the purring kitty rubbing against your leg.

Thanks to a variety of healthful treats now on the market, we can give our pups a reward more often. Treats can help promote healthy immune systems, heart and eyes, skin and coat by avoiding artificial colors, flavors and preservatives and poultry by-product meal or the use of certain imported ingredients. Many local pet supply stores and boarding facilities offer gourmet treats for our furry friends, including Tail Wiggles, All About Pets, Evergreen Pet Lodge, Southpaw Pet Resort, Red Rover, Groomalon and All Four Paws. Locally made dog meals and treats are also available online at Bluffton-based www.stellasnacks.com, Hardeeville-based www.luckdogcuisine.com and Savannah-based www.hipsterhound.net.

“Our snacks are made from scratch with hand-picked ingredients. There are no additives or dyes since many dogs have allergies and skin problems,” says Teresa Brandow, owner of Stella Snacks.

Devoted owners who like to cook may prefer to make their own pet treats at home. Here are two recipes that are sure to please. We won’t tell if you sneak one yourself.

PEANUT CARROT BOWTIE TREATS

MAKES: 36 TREATS (break into smaller pieces for smaller dogs)



1 cup rolled oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 egg

1/2 cup peanut butter, smooth or crunchy

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup grated carrots (1 medium carrot)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Stir all ingredients together and knead into a dough. Add a little water if it is too dry. Shape into 2-inch long bow ties and arrange on a non-stick cookie sheet. Bake for 45 minutes. Allow to cool. Store in airtight container.

SALMON NIBBLES

MAKES: APPROXIMATELY 125 TREATS

1 14.75 -can cooked salmon, undrained

1 cup rolled oats, pulsed in food processor for 1 minute

1 egg

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons milk or water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use a fork to mash together the salmon, rolled oats and egg. Flour your hands and shape the mixture into ½-inch balls and arrange on a non-stick cookie sheet. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to cool. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container.

.