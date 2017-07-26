Helping Pets in Need

This private, non-profit, no kill animal rescue organization believes every animal deserves a second chance at life. PAL’s Adoption Center, located in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park, serves as a temporary residence for about 200 cats and dogs while they wait to find a loving home. “Our comfortable, upbeat facility is also home to PAL’s Community Clinic, which offers spay/neuter, wellness exams, vaccines and other services to pet owners at affordable prices,” said PAL President Amy Campanini. In addition, Palmetto Animal League manages a network of loving foster families to house and care for abandoned animals that are either too young or too weak to adopt out. You can also support their work by shopping at the PAL Thrift Store in Sheridan Park where great buys save lives. (843) 645-1725, 56 Riverwalk Blvd, Okatie. www.palmettoanimalleague.org .

Hilton Head Humane Association

Matchmaking is what the Hilton Head Humane Association does best. Recently, Barbara, a lady with a lot of heart and a beautiful voice, met a kitty to share her life with. Barbara was an enthusiastic animal lover who had always owned big dogs. After the loss of her last beloved Golden Retriever, Barbara began visiting the shelter frequently. Although her dream was to find another large dog, it became clear to her that perhaps a different kind of furry companion could fill her home with joy again. She decided on a kitty, and began visiting and singing to the cats living in the shelter’s Hunter Hall. An orange tabby named Petino enjoyed her singing the most. Petino was a particularly distinguished gentleman. Never one to stand out from the crowd, he elected to spend his time alone during his stay at the Hilton Head Humane Association. He never seemed to be anyone’s first pick. He was found as a stray and at nearly eight years old had never been chosen. That was his story until he heard Barbara sing. She sang to him over the course of a week or so, and then she took him home. Barbara calls to give us updates, which the shelter staff appreciates. Her last call concluded with this statement, “His name should have been love.” 843- 681-8686, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island. www.hhhumane.org.

Rogue Rescue

At Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary, a 501c3 no-kill organization, the emphasis isn’t on the number of dogs adopted out but rather the quality of the homes they find. The main location is in Bluffton and the sanctuary is in Allendale. At press time, 30 dogs including 12 puppies were in need of forever homes, or at least foster families. The dogs come from kill shelters, bad situations and owner surrenders. The staff ensures each dog is a good match for potential owners by doing a home visit to each and a free dog training session. Fosters are provided with a crate, food and medical care. “We loan you whatever tools you may need to make it work,” said director Dianne Chesser. Open by appointment. (843) 816-0097. www.roguerescue.org

Noah’s Ark Rescue

Noah’s Arks Rescue is a 501c3 not for profit organization that supplies emergency medical, surgical and rehabilitation to abused animals. We are not a shelter. We are the last resort for the animals that we take into our program. Our mission is to bring awareness to all the abused animals in this country that are being euthanized instead of being helped. Our wish and lifelong hope is that our Society becomes educated in the ethical treatment of all animals and to stop the senseless killing of animals that have been tortured and abused. 843-540-6755. www.Noahs-Arks.net.