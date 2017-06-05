Why don’t we get the blues in Hilton Head?

Visitors from all over the world are delighted to visit Hilton Head Island for our abundant golf courses, year-long bicycling, tourist attractions, and especially our beautiful beaches. Oceans cover more than 70 percent of the earth’s surface, so perhaps this is why we’re drawn to the ocean. People in all climates build houses along marshes, lakes or other bodies of water. It may explain why so many folks consider the beach a spot to relax or vacation, if they’re not lucky enough to live in the low country. If you’ve visited the Caribbean or west coast beaches, you may wonder what gives our ocean water its unique color; specifically, why do we not have the bright blue ocean colors you might see elsewhere?

Our ocean view may at times be more of a deep green color, or perhaps have a golden tint. There are many factors, according to NASA researchers, that affect the color of the ocean. In certain places of the world, the ocean can appear more blue or green. In some places, the tint may even be more orange or violet. There are four major factors that impact the color of any body of water:

Depth of the water,

Makeup of the seabed,

Life forms in the body of water.

If you have ever taken one of our local dolphin sight-seeing cruises or gone deep sea fishing off our shores, you will find the water takes on a much bluer hue as you get further out. This is partly because the unique, fine sand of the Atlantic Ocean’s seabed is not reflecting colors back to the surface as readily as it is in more shallow water.

Beyond the depth of the water and the makeup of the seabed, another factor in the color of the water, has to do with life forms that exist here. Our waters are very nutrient rich, teeming with healthy plankton that are full of chlorophyll, which gives the sea a warm green tint unique to our area along the coast. These rich plankton help keep nature in balance and are a sign of healthy waters. In the warmer months, plankton can bloom in population, meaning that the water can become even greener in the summer.

Another contributing factor to our ocean color is the impact that our salt marshes have on the ocean. The salt marshes and river tributaries in the low country bring organic matter called detritus to the ocean. These can lend a more brown or golden hue to the water. This organic matter is produced by the natural decomposition of plants and other life forms and helps to feed sea life.

Because our beaches are teeming with healthy food for fish, their populations attract larger fish and birds to the party. If you are at the beach and see fish jumping or a lot of birds diving in a specific area, this may mean that a larger fish is having lunch nearby. In general, swimmers should avoid areas where birds are diving in large numbers and baitfish are jumping around. Also, avoid wildlife that may wash up on shore. Jellyfish or and other sea creatures may not be safe to touch, and other sea life may be illegal to collect or disturb, such as turtles or beautiful sand dollars. If you are interested in surf fishing on our beaches, make sure you are aware that you need a proper SC fishing license if you are over 16, and you must respect hour and boundary restrictions to protect swimmers.

Residents and tourists visiting Hilton Head Island have an amazing natural habitat in which to relax and vacation. Our waters are abundant with healthy wildlife and natural beauty. If you are visiting and want to learn more, or if you’re a local who just wants to make sure you know the rules regarding beach use, visit the Town of Hilton Head’s website: https://www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/ourisland/beaches.cfm

Read more about ocean color here: https://science.nasa.gov/earth-science/oceanography/living-ocean/ocean-color/