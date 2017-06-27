Best suits for every BODY: How to choose a swimsuit that flatters

Finding a suit that flatters your bust can be a challenge. The best bets for a women with smaller chests have tops with embellishments or ruffles, which give the illusion of a larger chest. Alternatively, choose a suit with padding.

For women, buying a bathing suit that fits and flatters can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Read on to get the scoop on flattering, comfortable styles for all body types .

LARGE BUST

For large-busted women, string bikinis don’t work wll, nor do bathing suit tops that come in size S, M and L. Cup sizes and underwire will offer you the support you need ip. Also look for thicker bathing suit straps and double-stitched bands for the most flattering results.

BROAD SHOULDERS

To balance out your body when you’ve got broad shoulders, opt for a solid colored suit with printed panels along the side. This will help create the look of an hourglass figure. You’ll also like an asymmetrical neckline, which will draw the eye up and away, instead of straight across.

FLAT DER·RI·ÈRE

This is another time when frills and ruching come in handy, as they give the illusion of a curvy behind. Opt for bottoms in bright colors and loud prints. Skimpy bottoms flatter more than full-coverage in the rear.

LARGE DER·RI·ÈRE

If you’ve got an ample backside, string bikinis and high-cut swimsuits can often be uncomfortable and a bit too revealing. You’ll need a suit with enough fabric in that area so you’re not constantly tugging for more coverage. So beyond avoiding Brazilian and other skimpy cut swimsuits, you should look for designs with solid bottoms and printed tops

COMPACT, ATHLETIC BODY

The goal here is to give the illusion of more curves, which is easily done with a top with cups, padding and gathering, and by picking girlie prints and bright colors. Don’t go for straight-across bandeaus, boy-cut briefs or shapeless full-pieces, as this will only enhance your athletic figure.

SHORT TORSO

The trick to elongating a short torso is adding length and lifting the bustline. Low-rise bottoms make your torso appear longer and halter straps draw attention to your neck and shoulders.

SHORT LEGS

If you want to elongate shorter legs, go for suits with high cuts in the leg Since you are showing more skin, it will make your legs appear longer.

FULL THIGHS

To try and flatter a fuller thigh, opt for bottoms with a little bit more coverage. Bottoms with a skirt can help to conceal part of your upper leg

A TUMMY

Hiding a tummy is easier than most people think. Peplums or a one-piece with ruching can help to conceal your stomach. Choosing any one-piece with a plunging neckline with help to keep the focus upwards, rather than on your mid-section.

PREGNANT

Since you don’t want anything too tight around your midsection, try a tankini. These fashionable suits provide sun protection for your belly and expand as your baby grows.

GOOD FOR ALL BODY TYPES (AND YOUR SKIN)

Rash guards—those long-sleeved and short-sleeved swim shirts made popular by surfers—flatter most all body types and protect sensitive skin from the sun. They are available in prints and solids colors that fit your personal style and coordinate well with bathing suit bottoms. Rash guards come in SPF factors up to 50+. They are a win-win solution for any body type.