New Year, New You

It’s easy to say you want to make changes to your life in the new year, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed trying to figure out how to make those changes. Think small at first — maybe try a new hairstyle — and then work up to bigger-picture makeovers like weight loss or cosmetic surgery.

Think about the “new you” working out at a fitness center, taking up martial arts or yoga classes, twirling in ballroom dancing, andlearning transcendental meditationtechniques. With a little time — and maybe help from a few professionals — you’ll be able to reach your goals and check off your resolutions for the new year.

Here are a few places to start, and a few expert tips from Lowcountry health and beauty experts.

MEDICAL SPAS

Going to a spa for a facial or a massage is a great way to relax, but consider going to a medical spa this year to enhance your image using doctor-approved means. Medical spas offer a variety of services, from hydrafacials — which use special technology to cleanse and hydrate the skin — to laser hair removal.

At a medical spa you can receive all of the services you would at a normal spa, but there is an emphasis on corrective products and procedures. Non-invasive procedures like Botox are performed at medical spas by trained nurses and doctors, not aestheticians, so you can be sure you’re in good hands. There is always an onsite medical professional at these facilities to ensure you’re getting the highest quality experience. If you’re interested in getting something like a chemical peel — which can drastically improve the health and appearance of your skin — but are concerned about the procedure, then a medical spa where the procedures are performed by medical professionals is the right place for you.

Medical spas also offer products that are doctor-approved so that you can continue your spa treatment regimen at home.

EXPERT TIP

Sunscreen should be an essential part of your skin care regiment and we suggest that you wear it daily for year-round protection. When choosing sunscreen, we recommend a SPF of 30 or higher with physical blockers such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide listed in the active ingredients. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes prior to sun exposure and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating. A few sunscreens we recommend include: Elta MD, Obagi, ZO-Skin Care, Neocutis, or Colorscience. Over-the-counter sprays aren't the best for your skin, so make sure to stop by to pick up our spray zinc sunscreen that’s perfect for anyone with an active lifestyle.

Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to decrease fat by 32 percent, just like that? Well, with UltraShape Power, you can. While working out and eating right can do wonders for your body, it can still be tough to lose those last few inches. Most of us struggle with isolated “problem areas” of fat, which do not respond to diet and exercise. Take control and enjoy the body you’ve earned with UltraShape Power, the fat destruction system that uses ultrasound technology to destroy fat in just three painless treatments. Call us today to set up a consultation with one of our medical aestheticians and start 2019 off with a great partner to your fitness plan!

Ultherapy provides non-surgical skin tightening by harnessing the power of ultrasound to transform the brow, chin, neck and chest. Ultrasound, of course, has been used throughout the medical field for more than 50 years — and Ultherapy has been established as effective in clinical studies* and in over a million treatments worldwide.

Ultherapy relies on ultrasound therapy to deliver its collagen-boosting treatment. It also incorporates traditional ultrasound imaging, which allows practitioners to see the layers of tissue they are treating, ensuring the treatment energy is delivered to where it will be most beneficial.

Myotonology is our non-invasive procedure that is a popular alternative for facial rejuvenation. It restores the skin's tonicity, improves skin tone, and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles without surgery or costly procedures. You’ll see noticeable results and will look younger, usually after just one treatment. It is the ideal solution for anyone seeking a cost-effective anti-aging solution. Right now, you’ll receive a free Myotonology treatment when you come in for a Signature SkinSpacific Facial during the month of January.

As little as an hour at a medical spa can give you back years. Serendipity Medical Spa provides the latest advances in the art of facial and body rejuvenation — blending the pampering, soothing elements of a spa with the safety and assurance of superior medical treatment. The professionally qualified staff is constantly trained in the latest cutting-edge rejuvenation technologies.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Protecting our skin from the sun, pollution, wind and dehydration is key to keeping our skin youthful. A complete skin care regimen including a gentle cleanser, vitamin C, retinol, moisturizer and a physical sunblock is your best “prevention and cure” all in one. By providing the proper nutrients and protection for our skin, we are rewarded with a smooth, glowing complexion.

SALT THERAPY

Salt isn’t just for seasoning your food. Dry salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is a 100 percent all-natural treatment that helps with respiratory ailments, skin conditions and mental wellness. The therapy involves breathing in tiny particles of salt while you relax at a spa and can help with everything from respiratory problems to skin conditions. Taking baths in salt, along with using products like neti pots, is a common practice, so why not try out the next level of salty health improvement practices?

EXPERT TIP:

Take it with a grain of salt, literally. In a studio built from pure Himalayan salt, children and adults alike can benefit from inhaling the dry salted air deep into your sinus and respiratory systems. This treatment has been around for hundreds of years in Europe, and is great for sinus, allergy, COPD, sleep apnea, eczema and more.

HAIR & MAKEUP

Sure, we all want to look like Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds or Anne Hathaway. Alas, that’s not possible, but we can become the best version of ourselves by turning last year’s hairstyles into this year’s beauty statement.

Sit down with your stylist to discuss your hair, what you want, expectations and what’s manageable after you leave the salon. Length, style, color and hair treatments should all be part of the conversation.

Low-maintenance bangs, choppy bobs and high ponytails are on the fashion horizon in 2019. Hair color trends list chestnut brown, ashy blonde, jet black and stylishly grown-in roots as favorites. Reliable standbys include highlighting or lowlighting, gloss, toner, color correcting and straightening. Look for even facial tones, natural full eyebrows and glossy lipstick in makeup trends this year.

EXPERT TIP

At Terra’s Style Studio, hair is a science. Terra uses the fundamentals of hard cutting, color and styling to achieve the absolute best results for each and every one of her clients. She believes strongly in continuing education and travels outside of the salon when opportunities arise. She is fortunate to work with companies who give her an advantage in the industry by offering hands-on classes to continually evolve and sharpen her skills.

EXERCISE & WEIGHT LOSS

Exercise is usually something that falls to the wayside when life gets busy, but it’s something that should be more of a top priority for all of us. Regular exercise can help you lose weight, reduce your risk of heart disease, improve your mood and help you sleep more soundly. Getting started is usually the hardest part, and once you get over that hurdle, you’ll have a hard time believing there was a time when you didn’t exercise. Taking just 20 minutes to exercise every day can dramatically increase your quality of life and your lifespan.

A catalyst of starting to exercise can be a few extra pounds creeping up on you this winter. Numbers tell the story: For every 3,500 more calories consumed than burned, you gain a pound of fat. So, following that logic, to lose a pound of fat, you have to burn 3,500 calories than you consume.

Fortunately, in the Lowcountry there are several options for getting serious about reaching your goal weight — and fad diets and nationally advertised meal plans are not on the menu.

Weight-loss camps, resorts, clinics and private consultants in the greater Hilton Head area provide the tools to help you not only lose weight but keep it off. A sustainable lifestyle change requires teamwork, which dedicated nutritionists, fitness experts, behavioral therapists, life coaches, counselors and wellness educators provide in an emotionally and socially supportive environment.

Check with your doctor before starting an exercise or weight loss program. And make sure set some personal goals and celebrate when you reach them.

EXPERT TIP

Are you getting enough exercise? Only 23 percent of adults achieve the recommended 75 to 150 minutes of aerobic exercise and two strength building activities per week. Studies demonstrate how effective physical activity is when it comes to reducing the risk of cancer, metabolic diseases and dementia, as well as helping to improve sleep, feel better and perform daily tasks more easily. At eFitClub, the programs are easy, fun and personalized to your fitness goals. You’ll love the new healthy you!

COSMETIC SURGERY

We all want to look good — even better than good. It’s no wonder that 15.9 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed nationally in 2015, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Women and men are not taking the reality of aging lying down. We’re perking up, shaping up, slimming down, nipping, tucking, and doing some light and heavy lifting.

Breast augmentation — the most popular cosmetic procedure because it can boost self-image and self-confidence — is typically done to increase breast fullness and the projection and symmetry of the breasts. Typically, saline-filled bags are wedged between the breast tissue and chest muscles to achieve a noticeable effect. Recovery time may last up to a week.

Liposuction, also called body sculpting, is the second most common cosmetic procedure, eliminating pockets of fat in the belly, “love handles” around the waist, thighs and elsewhere. Fat is vacuumed out through a small incision. Recovery takes a few days.

VARICOSE VEINS

These dark blue, swollen and twisted veins under the skin certainly are unsightly, but typically not serious. They’re caused by weakened valves and veins, usually in the legs and ankles. When one-way valves that keep blood flowing from the legs toward the heart are inefficient, blood collects in the legs and pressure builds up.

Treatment to close off affected veins include sclerotherapy, laser and radiofrequency, with a phlebectomy and ligation to strip and remove the veins.

EYES

Routine eye exams are important regardless of your age or physical health.

During a comprehensive eye exam, your eye doctor does much more than just determine your prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses. He or she will also check your eyes for common eye diseases, assess how your eyes work together as a team and evaluate your eyes as an indicator of your overall health.

Eye doctors also are often the first health care professionals to detect chronic systemic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

COSMETIC DENTISTRY

Smiling takes no effort; it’s natural. Smiling is the portal to inner happiness. But once teeth start showing signs of age, discoloration and staining after years of coffee, red wine and tobacco use, self-consciousness becomes a mental nag. Crooked or crowded teeth, a shifting of bite and gum soreness can cause you not to smile at all.

Teeth whitening is a simple and relatively inexpensive treatment that can brighten your smile. Your dentist can bleach your teeth in the office in one or two visits by using hydrogen or carbamide peroxide to break stains into smaller pieces to reduce the concentration of discoloration. Upon completion of the process, teeth usually will be three to eight shades brighter.

Another option is to have your dentist create a custom-made mouthpiece tray. A whitening gel is applied to the tray at night, and while you wear the mouthpiece in the comfort of your own home, the gel penetrates your teeth and breaks down stains. Visual results can be seen in several weeks.

Veneers also can mask all sorts of flaws, from stains to poor tooth shape, chips and wide gaps. The porcelain laminate shell essentially replaces tooth enamel, covering the front side of the tooth to change its color or shape. All it takes is two visits to the dentist — one for a tooth impression and the other for the dentist to secure the thin lab-made resin adhesive to the tooth using a light beam.

Restorative dental techniques also can involve bridgework, implants, enamel reshaping and contouring, as well as gum surgery.