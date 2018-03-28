Dataw Island is a gated golf, tennis and boating community where members are very active in social and sporting activity, as well as in philanthropic ventures.

Perfectly situated between Hilton Head, Savannah and Charleston, you’ll find Dataw Island, one of South Carolina’s hidden gems. Off the beaten path and surrounded by nature, yet close to the beach, shopping, history, and fine and performing arts.

A true island, you’ll find breathtaking vistas at every turn – on the courses, from the Club, the pool, and especially... from your back porch. Homes are deliberately situated to feature water or golf views or both—plus close ties to a rich history, dating back 6000+ years to the island’s early Native American residents on through to the Plantation Era, ruins from which can still be toured onsite today.

Members of Dataw Island enjoy scenic golf courses by Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills - challenging enough for the avid golfer, yet accessible for those just learning.

This private club neighborhood also features world-class tennis facilities (named a “Top Tennis Facility” this past fall by USTA, one of four private clubs to receive the honor); impeccably-maintained croquet lawns; 24-hour security; docks for crabbing, launching kayaks, and catching a sunset or sunrise; Fitness Center; yoga and art studios; and, indoor and outdoor swimming pools (don’t miss the new resort-style pool overlooking the water! With a zero-entry design, saltwater, and heating and cooling, it’s a relaxing destination year-round.)

In the northern part of Beaufort County, Dataw is just outside the historic city of Beaufort – home to the University of South Carolina Center for the Arts and full of historic allure, excellent dining, festivals and markets, and a year-round climate in which to enjoy it all. Beaufort has rightly earned its mark as Southern Living’s “Best Small Town”; Coastal Living Magazine “Happiest Seaside Town”; and Field & Stream’s “Top 20 Fishing Town.”

Dataw itself has been recognized as “Top 100 Private Golf Community” by Travel+Leisure; the Beaufort Gazette awarded Dataw the “Best Golf Course,”“Best Golf Pro,” and “Best Tennis Instructor”; and, the island has been recognized for fantastic water views, health & wellness, kayaking, and golf by ideal-Living Magazine, as well as numerous other awards and honors.

DATAW ISLAND CLUB IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS ONE OF THE FIRST, AND REMAINS ONE OF THE FINEST, MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITIES IN THE SOUTHEAST. — Tom Fazio

If you feel lured by the Lowcountry, you’d be well-advised to “short list” Dataw Island as an option for living the life you’ll love. Dataw Island: created by nature, and reserved for you!

AMENITIES

36 Holes of Golf, by Tom Fazio (Cotton Dike course) and Arthur Hills (Morgan River course)

8 Har-tru tennis courts (half of which are lit for night play)

2 Impeccably-Maintained Croquet Lawns

2 Bocce Courts

3 Community Docks (one with brandnew kayak launch and storage)

Indoor Pool for Lap Swimming

New Resort-Style Zero-Entry Outdoor Pool (Saline; Heated and Cooled)

Fitness Center

24-Hour Manned Security Gate with Concierge-Style Service

Yoga Studio

Art Studio

121 Dataw Drive, Beaufort, SC 29920

843-838-3838

datawinfo@islc.net

www.dataw.com