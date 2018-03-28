Lowcountry casual elegance lies at the base of Hilton Head’s bridge at Colleton River Club. This 1,500- acre private community delivers on its promise of world-class golf, pristine natural surroundings; and a thriving, active and unique membership experience.

Courses from legendary Jack Nicklaus and famed architect Pete Dye span this peninsula community, creating a golfer’s paradise. Variety between the courses keeps the game interesting, even for those who frequent both. The Nick is challenging yet playable in its lush signature style. The Dye, a links-style course, offers sweeping water views from 11 of the 18 holes, as well as small greens and pot bunkers that are common to a Dye course. The Bruce Borland, a 6-hole Par 3 is perfect for improving your short-game and enjoying with your children and grandchildren. The new, state-of-theart Practice Park and Learning Center deliver an unparalleled golfing amenity to the region. Pros, amateurs and beginners alike can fully enjoy every aspect of the game here.

With nature as the centerpiece, Colleton River Club’s 1,500 acres engulfs you in pure Lowcountry serenity, with Spanish moss-draped live oaks and palmetto trees lining roadways. Trails wind through a blend of uniquely beautiful homes, natural terrain and 7 miles of expansive water and marsh views. The peninsula is also anchored by adjoining Victoria Bluff, an 1,100-acre nature preserve.

Several dining options are offered, from formal to casual. The Fitness Center, Tennis Club, Lifelong Learning Group, Colleton Cares and an art program keep you busy, while events from oyster roasts to the memorable July 4th weekend ensure a full social calendar.

Location is everything! Hilton Head is just over the bridge, with shopping, dining and beautiful beaches only minutes from the community’s front gate.

If you seek history and culture, take a quick 30-minute trip to Savannah for world-renowned historic southern scenery, or Beaufort, one of Southern Living’s “Best Small Towns in the South.” Known for its Antebellum architecture and oak draped streets, the No. 1-ranked city of Charleston is an easy day trip when you call Colleton River home.

AMENITIES

Pete Dye Signature Golf Course

Jack Nicklaus Signature Course

2 Clubouses

State-Of-The-Art Practice Park

Lifelong Learning Group

Sweeping Water Views

Golf Learning Center

Fitness Center & Spa

Tennis Club

Art Program

Aquatics Complex

ACCOLADES

Golf Magazine - One of the Top 100

Greatest Courses in the U.S.

Golf Digest - Top 20 Holes in South Carolina (#15)

Site of the 2015 US Junior Amateur Championship

