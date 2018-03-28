Summer vacation is almost here, and with it the annual question faced by parents: what are we going to do with the kids? Whether you need care for them while you work, are looking to keep them entertained for a week or two, or just want to get children out of the house for a few hours so they don’t spend the whole day playing video games or watching netflix, the lowcountry has a great selection of summer camps.

ART, DANCE & THEATER

Alliance Dance Academy: Sizzling Summer Session runs July 24-Aug. 2 with classes in creative movement, ballet, tap and tumbling for ages 2-8. Cheer/Acro Workshop is July 30-Aug. 2 for ages 6 and older. Hip-Hop Workshop is Aug. 6-9 for ages 6 and older. Princess Camp is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 6-10; each day will celebrate a different princess through crafts, reading, games and dance. Registration is open and space is limited. 843-757-8277, adabluffton@gmail.com or www.alliancedanceacademy.com.

Art Cafe Kids Night Out: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Art Cafe, 5 Lagoon Road. During Kids Night Out, your child will paint two pottery projects, play games and eat dinner with other kids in the community. While the kids are having fun, the adults can enjoy a relaxing night downstairs at Rockfish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras. Reservations are required. 843-785-5525.

Bluffton Youth Theatre: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 23-Aug. 3, Bluffton United Methodist Church, 101 Calhoun St., Bluffton. The theater will host a performance of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” for ages 5-17. Auditions for the program will be May 18. Every child who auditions for the program will receive a part. Dress rehearsals will be Aug. 6-8, with the performance Aug. 9-11 at Hilton Head Preparatory Academy’s Main Street Youth Theatre. 843-422-9660 or www.blufftonyouththeatre.org.

IDEA Studio Summer Camps: Weekly camps will be held June 11-July 23: 9 a.m.-noon for kindergarteners through third-graders and 1:30-4:30 p.m. for students in grades four through eight. All camps are held at IDEA Studio, 21 Mathews Drive, Suite 2, Hilton Head Island. IDEA Studio will offer alternating camps: Mixed-Up Masters Art Camp and Create with Clay Pottery Camp. Clay camps are $175 per week and art camps are $150 per week. An early bird discount applies to registrations received before May 18. 843-342-5439 or www.scartstudio.com.

Kids ‘N’ Clay Camp: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 18-21, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. Students ages 7-12 will learn a variety of ceramic hand-building techniques including pinch, slab, coil, surface decoration and glazing. Pieces will be fired in the kiln on June 22 and will be available for pickup in about a week. Cost is $115 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

Mixed-Up Masterpieces Visual Arts Camp: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 6-8 and 12:45-3 p.m. for ages 9-13. Session 1 is June 11-15 and Session 2 is July 9-13, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. In this one-week camp, students will study folk and fine art from all around the world that will inspire both traditional and unusual 2-D and 3-D masterpieces. A mini-showcase exhibit/reception will be held on Friday. Cost is $110 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

“Passport to Other Cultures” Summer Art Camp: 9-11 a.m. June 11-15, June 18-22 and July 9-13, Society of Bluffton Artists. For ages 8-13. Led by SoBA artists Patricia Diemand and Lori Wilson, students will travel to foreign lands and explore different cultures — all through art. Cost is $100 and registration is required. 843-757-6586 orwww. sobagallery.com.

Take the Stage! Performing Arts Camp: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 9-13 and 12:45-3 p.m. for ages 6-8. Session 1 will be held June 11-15 and Session 2 is July 9-13, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. Join us as we explore music, dance and drama in this one-week camp. Students will work with professional artists and will be exposed to a variety of performing art forms in our Black Box Theatre and will create a mini showcase performance on Friday. $110 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

Theatre Camp: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Session 1 is June 25-29 and Session 2 is July 23-27, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. Make a cast of new friends during this fun-filled week. Campers will experience a mini-production and will not only be the cast, but also will also be the production crew. Campers will learn how to understand and develop characters, create sets, props, and design costumes. For ages 9-14. Cost is $210 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Ignite the Senses: 9 a.m.-noon, 163 Bluffton Road, C1, Bluffton. Participate in arts and crafts, yoga/fitness, snack, group games and free play in themed summer camps for kids ages 2-5 and 5-8. Participate in ITSCG Summer Olympics or do a version of “The Amazing Race.” No experience required. $125 per camp. 843-757-0179.

IJGA Summer Camp: Weekly sessions begin June 4. Core and Elite programs will be run by the team of world-class coaches who train IJGA student athletes year-round. Grasp the fundamentals of full swing and short game in a fun yet competitive learning environment where the central focus is on the technical, tactical, and mental aspects of the game. Reservations are required and a IJGA Camp Guide of listings is available. 843-264-7448 or patrick.otoole@ijga.com.

Outside Kids Coastal Carolina Camp: Three-hour camps for kids ages 7 and older, to be held at Shelter Cove Marina. Daily activities may include kayaking, crabbing, water trampoline, environmental discovery, squid dissection and beachcombing. Plus lots of games that provide a great introduction to the Carolina salt marsh ecosystem and loads of fun. $125 per child per two-day session. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

OutsideKids Water Fun Day: 8:30-11:30 a.m., ages 7 and older. Enjoy water games, swimming, kayaking and more. Three-hour sessions are $65. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

Outside KidsAdventure Island Camp: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays in June-August, ages 11 to 17. A boat ride from Hilton Head Island through the backwater marshes to secluded Page Island is just the beginning. This 4 ½-hour camp is just for teens and includes backwater boating, tubing, challenge course, fishing, crabbing, kayaking and more. Teens should bring a bag lunch. $95. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

Outside Kids Teen Stand-Up Adventure: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.During this fun activity, teens will try stand-up paddle boarding. We’ll provide instruction for anyone who has never been and then head out for fun on the creek. $45. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

Outside Kids Teen Tube Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m.Mondays and Wednesdays, June-August. Enjoy an evening out on the water with our U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captains. Thrilling fun on the big tube. $55. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

Outside Kids Surf Camp: Join the Outside Surf School and master the waves. This educational camp emphasizes safety and fundamentals of surfing. Basic instruction is offered on 7- and 9-foot soft-top surfboards, boogie boards and skimboards. Enjoy a 90-minute small group session or private one-on-one instruction. Ages 7 and up, includes instructor and equipment. Each 1 ½-hour session is $80. Private surf instruction also available. 1-800-686-6996 or www.outsidehiltonhead.com.

Station 300 Kids Bowl Free Summer Program: April 15-Aug. 31, Buckwalter Place Shopping Center, 25 Innovation Drive, Bluffton. Kids bowl two free games every day. Enjoy the state-of-the-art arcade with 50 games and a prize redemption center. Finish the day off at the snack bar and Zeppelin’s Bar & Grill featuring plenty of seating indoors and an outdoor patio. Registration is required. 843-815-2695, ext. 3 or www.kidsbowlfree.com/station300.

South Carolina Yacht Club Sailing Camps: 1-week camps will be held June 18-Aug. 3, South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island. A highly recognized sailing program for Hilton Head Island children, the sailing camp offers five levels of instruction from U.S. Sailing-certified professionals. All levels are available, from beginner to expert. Mark Newman at 843-681-3100 or www.scyachtclub.com/kids-programs.

South Carolina Yacht Club Tennis Summer Camp: Ages 5-14, South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island. New players will be introduced to tennis basics like scoring and proper etiquette on the court. Advanced players will continue to learn proper footwork and balance, stroke production and point playing. 843-681-3100 or www.scyachtclub.com/kids-programs.

South Carolina Yacht Club Summer Swim Lessons: Monday-Thursday, private and semi-private lessons available, South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island. Private lessons are 30 minutes and cost $45 for one lesson and $175 for five. Hour-long lessons can be split between siblings; cost is $60. Semi-private lessons 30 minutes and are for two students who are at similar ability levels Five classes are $150 per person. www.scyachtclub.com/kids-programs.

ENRICHMENT & ACADEMICS

3-D Printing STEAM Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25-29, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. For students ages 10-16. Does your child love design technology and express interest in the “maker movement”? During this week-long STEAM camp for students ages 10-16, we will take a hands-on journey into the exciting technology of 3-D printing. Students will leave with several products that they have created using this innovative technology. Cost is $250 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 151 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island. For ages 6-17. Fishing, disc golf, par-3 golf course and driving range, STEM activities, gym, game room, technology center, art room, field trips. The club also has two playgrounds, a soccer field and tennis court. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. $16/day per child. Eight weeks: $480 for one child, $720 for two children, $800 for three or more children in the same family. For more information call 843-689-3646 or go to www.bgclowcountry.org.

Bricks 4 Kids LEGO Summer Camp: 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday at Island Playground. This STEM (science technology engineering and math) camp is for early ages through age 7 and older and helps stimulate your child, working on creativity, team work, planning and problem solving. Each camp is themed and your children will enjoy making remote control vehicles, superheroes and Minecraft creations. $130 for the week; for multiple children or two or more camps, $110 a week. Cost includes a drink and a snack, children must provide their own socks. www.bricks4kidz.com/hiltonhead.

Hilton Head Prep 2018 Summer Day & Enrichment Camps:Prep offers several different programs ranging from day camp to enrichment camps including Animals of the Lowcountry, Marine Biology, Student Leadership, Rick Sofield Baseball Camp, American Sign Language, Wilderness Survival, Yoyo Camp, Junior Dolphin Football Camp, and the opportunity to be a mad scientist for a week. Camp sizes are limited and registration for the complete list of offerings will open online soon. mfoley@hhprep.org www.hhprep.org.

Love House Ministries Summer Learning Academy:7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday for students through eighth grade, held at multiple locations. Math and English virtual learning, music classes, field trips, games and more. $395 per child, includes 8 weeks of camp — field trips are an additional cost. $75 registration fee. www.lhlacademy.com.

STEAM Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30-Aug. 3, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. This exciting and hands-on learning opportunity puts a special emphasis on the STEAM curriculum areas — science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. For ages 9-14. Cost is $210 and registration is required. 843-686-3945, ext. 205, aadams@artshhi.com or www.artshhi.com.

Summer Camp at The Sandbox: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, except July 4 and July 18, The Sandbox: An Interactive Children’s Museum, 18 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island. Children will be involved in supervised play with weekly themes both inside and outside. Educational activities for ages 3-10 will focus on stimulating the senses. With a 1:5 coordinator to child ratio, there will be focus on each participant. $100-125. www.thesandbox.org/summer-camp.