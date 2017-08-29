2017 Lowcountry Living

If you live in the Lowcountry year-round, chances are your friends who live elsewhere are jealous. This area’s beautiful beaches, world-class resorts and wide selection of restaurants, shopping and activities make Hilton Head Island, Daufuskie Island and Bluffton a top vacation destination and a great place to call home. For those who decide to stay year-round, the Lowcountry’s many planned communities offer beautiful homes and unparalleled amenities.

When Charles Fraser first came to Hilton Head Island in 1950, he envisioned a planned development that would be attractive, low-impact and environmentally friendly. To make this vision a reality, he brought in the brightest, most creative minds in the real estate industry, land planning, construction and marketing. Together they set the course for what Hilton Head Island and the surrounding Lowcountry have become. Their vision shaped development principles that have been followed in communities throughout Hilton Head Island, in Bluffton and on Daufuskie Island.

The communities featured in this section were designed to be environmentally friendly and preserve much of the beautiful natural surroundings while growing strategically over time. Each community offers its own unique features, and no matter what you’re looking for there is sure to be a neighborhood that fits your needs.

Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island is one such community. A gated residential community, Long Cove features a nationally ranked Pete Dye golf course. Residents cherish the breathtaking location surrounded by tidal creeks and marshes. The community offers a first-class tennis center and a deep-water marina that includes private boat slips, storage for private kayaks and club kayaks available for use by members and guests. A dog park, community garden, playground, and pickleball courts provide fun for all ages and interests.

Wexford Plantation on Hilton Head Island is known for its 37-acre inland harbor and lock system — one of only three on the East Coast. First class amenities include a distinctive Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course, a championship tennis center, croquet and bocce lawn, miles of leisure trails and an elegant clubhouse with pool. Wexford’s claim to fame is the lifestyle it offers residents. Many active social groups and member clubs welcome resident families, professionals and retirees. Wexford has a little bit of something for everyone.

Situated on a private peninsula touched by the Colleton and Chechessee rivers with views out to Port Royal Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, private community Colleton River is anchored by two elegant clubhouses. Life here is a balance of luxury and respect for the natural environment. Colleton River's 1,500 acres in Bluffton are graced with giant live oaks that wind through a blend of luxurious homes and seven miles of breathtaking water and salt marsh views. In addition to two unique signature golf courses by Jack Nicklaus and Pete Dye, numerous other amenities complete this vibrant community. In addition to golf, opportunities for recreation include tennis, bicycling, fishing, gardening, eco adventures, and deep water docks to access the rivers and Intracoastal Waterway. Colleton River adjoins the 1,100-acre Victoria Bluff Nature Preserve.

In a setting of tall pines, rustic oaks and tropical palms lies Shipyard Plantation. Covering approximately 800 acres, Shipyard Plantation offers upscale but diversified residential and resort living in the scenic heart of the south end of Hilton Head. On one of the island's best best beaches, Shipyard offers outstanding amenities and recreational opportunities. Take part in a vibrant oceanfront community and enjoy world-class tennis; the 27-hole Shipyard Golf Club; trails for biking, walking and running; a health and wellness center; a first-class resort hotel and the owners' oceanfront Beach Club. Whether you seek a home site or vacation villa, you will be surrounded by acres of natural beauty and the ocean — perfect for a vacation or permanent home.

Leave the hustle and bustle behind when you head to Haig Point on the community’s private ferry. This 1,050-acre island community on historic Daufuskie is graced by a Rees Jones Signature Course that has been ranked in Golf Digest's "America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses" and in Golf Magazine's "Top 100 Courses in the World." Other amenities at this private club community include a full-service tennis center with six Har-Tru courts rated “outstanding” by the United States Tennis Association; an equestrian center; deep sea and inshore fishing; historic sites and kids’ activities. Thanks to its distance from the mainland, Haig Point offers a truly different lifestyle full of both fun and ease.

