FEATURED SCHOOLS

Address: 4211 N Okatie Highway, Ridgeland SC 29936 Type: Private Grades: 9-12 Principal: Walter Dupre Phone: 843-645-3838 Student Population: 200 Capsule: John Paul II Catholic School is in the business of educating our children for the challenges they will face in college and beyond. The school’s motto, “Nolite Timere” (Be Not Afraid), means we are constantly examining our courses offered and evaluating academic standards while creating an environment rich in spirituality, fine arts and athletics, where each child reaches their full potential. At the center of everything JPII does is our faith in God. We are blessed to partner with our parents to help our children grow in their faith.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Address: 4211 N Okatie Highway, Ridgeland SC 29936

Type: Public

Phone: 843-208-8247

Capsule: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USCB is devoted to providing intellectually stimulating, not-for-credit, educational opportunities to adults in the Lowcountry. This OLLI program is one of the most active programs in the country, with just over 1,500 members and more than 400 programs per year. Classes are offered in all three regions of the Lowcountry, including Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. Benefits of membership include access to OLLI programs, access to USCB’s campus libraries and dining, discounts to Center For The Art events and participation in the OLLI LowCountry Community Concert Band.

Hilton Head Preparatory School

Address: 8 Fox Grape Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Type: Private

Grades: PK-12

Headmaster: Jon Hopman

Director of Admissions: Bobbie Somerville

Phone: 843-671-2286

Student Population: 450

Mascot: Dolphins

Capsule: Hilton Head Prep is an accredited private school with exemplary faculty who strive to create students of character, integrity and responsibility in a safe and welcoming environment. With an average class size of 12 students, Hilton Head Prep uses a traditional college preparatory curriculum that includes courses in liberal arts, science, technology and ethics, as well as rigorous Advanced Placement and honors courses including AP Capstone that allows student to earn diplomas of distinction is a course of study that aligns with their passions. Participation in co-curricular arts, athletic programs and meaningful community involvement is highly encouraged. Hilton Head Prep also has a residential boarding program for national and international students.

Hilton Head Island High School

Address: 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Type: Public

Grades: 9-12

Principal: Amanda O’Nan

Phone: 843-689-4800

Student Population: 1,271 students

Mascot: Seahawks

Capsule: U.S. News & World Report ranked Hilton Head Island High School No. 5 of all South Carolina high schools for its commitment to excellence and academic rigor, with opportunities to take AP courses and exams. Hilton Head High prepares its students to become responsible citizens in our global and technological age by providing a balanced curriculum, disciplined atmosphere, and quality facilitating, and excellent faculty. In addition to having a curriculum with traditional academic courses, clubs, activities, and sports teams, Hilton Head High offers an International Baccalaureate diploma, allowing students to earn college credits while in high school.

Hilton Head Christian Academy

Address: 55 Gardner Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Type: Private

Grades: K-12

Headmaster: Doug Langhals

Director of Admissions: Jen Denton

Phone: 843-681-2878

Student Population: 384

Mascot: Eagles

Capsule: Hilton Head Christian Academy is a non-denominational Christian and college preparatory school that inspires in its students “a growing relationship with Christ and a relentless pursuit of excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts.” With an average class size of 15 students, Hilton Head Christian offers a rigorous curriculum including AP and honors courses. Athletic teams range from football and cheerleading to clay target, while clubs and activities include The Talon yearbook, Key Club, Discipleship Groups, and senior missions trips. Hilton Head Christian has a reputation for excellence in many areas, but most notably in the caring faculty and families it fosters, who understand the world from a biblical perspective.

Sea Pines Montessori Academy

Address: 9 Fox Grape Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Type: Private, Non-profit

Grades: 12 months to 8th grade

Headmaster: Melinda A. Cotter

Phone: 843-785-2534

Website: www.seapinesmontessori.com

Student Population: 150

Capsule: Mary Stone Fraser founded Sea Pines Montessori Academy in 1968 as a children’s house — the desks, windows, and tables were at eye level so that it was truly owned by the children. Today, Sea Pines Montessori includes 10 classrooms, a library, a Suzuki piano and violin studio, a Spanish language lab, beautiful music room, art studio, an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities. In addition to offering golf at Sea Pines Resort, tennis with Van Der Meer Academy, and fitness through CTF, we offer numerous after school sports and clubs for all ages. Sea Pines Montessori builds on Dr. Maria Montessori’s philosophy on education, which instills a love of learning, strong social and problem-solving skills, a positive work environment, and respect for community. Join us as we prepare for our upcoming 50th anniversary! Financial Aid opportunities are available.

St. Francis Catholic School

Address: 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 2992

Type: Private/Catholic

Grades: Pre-K-8

Headmaster: Brian Pope

Phone: 843-681-6501

Website: www.sfcshhi.com

Student Population: 200

Mascot: Wolves

Capsule: St. Francis Catholic School’s mission is “to nurture students’ spiritual and intellectual growth in an authentically Catholic community committed to academic excellence.” Children from 4 years old (K4) to 14 years old (8th Grade) benefit from an integrated faith formation through weekly mass, religion curriculum and service opportunities. St. Francis Catholic School offers students a well-rounded and challenging curriculum with the goal to provide each student the foundation to be successful in high school. This can be easily seen with the many academic, athletic, and artistic achievements that our 8th Grade graduates have earned over the years in area high schools, both public and private. SFCS also has an exceptional parental and volunteer support system and encourages parents to be involved in the school community. St. Francis Catholic School accepts both Catholic as well as non-Catholic students.

Cross Schools

Address: 495 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Independent

Grades: 18 months to 8th grade

Headmaster: Brad Schultz, Susan Hackett (Preschool) and Shawn Young (K-8th)

Director of Admissions: Alison Howard (Preschool) and Jen Kronimus (K-8th)

Phone: (843)-706-2000

Website: crossschools.org

Student Population: 440

Capsule: Established in 1998, Cross Schools provides a Christian based education for children 18 months through 8th grade. Cross Schools strives to create an atmosphere where students develop a passion for learning through small classes, rigorous academics, various enrichment courses, and faith based learning. At Cross Schools, students attend weekly chapel, participate in community service projects, and have the opportunity to join various clubs. Its athletic program, which features cross country, basketball, golf, soccer, and volleyball, encourages teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness. The guiding principles of the Cross Schools community are Academic Excellence, Christian Values, and Community Service.

Lowcountry Day Christian Preschool & Camp

Address: 357 Red Cedar St., 285 Red Cedar St.

Coming soon: on Gibbet Rd, Pritchardville

Type: Private

Grades: 6 Weeks – Pre-K, Pre-k – 3rd Grade (Camp & After School)

Director: Kimberly Duke-Clark

Phone: 843-815-2271 (357) 843-815-2273 (285)

Student Population: 400

Capsule: Lowcountry Day schools are privately owned Christian and state licensed preschools. They provide a year round Pre-K curriculum, welcoming families from all denominations and encouragin learning through the creative arts, providing a ballet and music room on campus. Their mission is to provide a safe, nurturing environment, while providing the highest quality care that will meet the needs of every individual child.

LOCAL SCHOOLS

Bluffton Elementary School & Early Childhood Center

Address: 150 and 160 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: ECC PK-1, Main 2-6

Principal: Christine Brown

Phone: 843-706-8500

Student Population: 714

Mascot: Wildcats

Capsule: As a school of choice for animation, creation and design, Bluffton Elementary School teaches its students to think critically and understand all the creation that is made possible with technology. Dressed in uniforms of red, royal blue, yellow or white collared shirts over khaki bottoms, students attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and gain hands-on experience with activities such as gaming and coding using programs like Toon Boom technology. Along with theme days and monthly community service projects, Bluffton Elementary teaches its students to be positive, respectful, independent, dependable, and put forth their best effort (show their PRIDE) as part of a positive behavior interventions and supports model.

Bluffton Middle School

Address: 30 New Mustang Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: 6-7

Principal: Pat Freda

Phone: 843-707-0700

Student Population: 1,120

Mascot: Mustangs

Capsule: At Bluffton Middle School, teachers inspire intellectual curiosity and instill in their students meaningful life skills such as responsibility, honesty and citizenship. One way that Bluffton Middle fulfills its mission of “cherishing and challenging every student” is through school-sponsored activities such as the National Geographic Bee, Pizza with the Principal, Career Day, Month of the Military Child, and Choice School Fair. With its recent 1-to-1 Dell device implementation, the school treats technology as a tool that enhances learning in the classroom and encourages students to critically question how things work.

Bluffton High School

Address: 12 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: 10-12

Principal: Denise Garison

Phone: 843-706-8800

Student Population: 1,313

Mascot: Bobcats

Capsule: Named in the top 3 percent of America’s most challenging high schools by The Washington Post, Bluffton High School strives to assure that “students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to live as productive and informed citizens in an ever-changing society.” Offering 16 different AP courses and unique courses such as business education and sports medicine, Bluffton High prepares its students for college, potential careers and beyond. With sports such as baseball, lacrosse, soccer, and wrestling, and clubs such as Drama Club, Interact Club and JROTC, there are numerous ways for students to enhance their learning experience both during and after the school day.

H.E. McCracken Middle School

Address: 250 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: 8-9

Principal: Todd Bornscheuer

Phone: 843-706-8700

Student Population: 983

Mascot: Bulldogs

Capsule: At H.E. McCracken Middle School, an expansion of Bluffton Middle School, students build on their academic foundation while faculty promote high expectations, critical thinking skills, literacy, strength of diversity, and real-world applications of knowledge. Classes range from environmental science of the Lowcountry to world geography. Clubs and activities include Youth in Government and Science Olympiad. There is also a “Connections” program with a commitment to community involvement. As an Arts-Infused and Project Lead the Way Choice school, McCracken Middle provides additional opportunities for career and technology preparedness in the performing arts and STEM-related fields.

Heritage Academy

Address: 11 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Type: Private

Grades: 6-12

Headmaster: Gloria Shoemaker

Director of Admissions: Tina Sprouse

Phone: 843-842-8600

Student Population: 130

Capsule: Heritage Academy provides a top school choice for scholar-athletes and performing artists requiring flexible course scheduling and individualized training so that they can pursue their dreams of earning a spot on an NCAA sports team or arts program. Heritage Academy serves local, national and international students from many different countries and states. The average class size is around eight students. The curriculum includes personalized college placement programs, honors classes, and AP classes. Heritage Academy has community partners in athletics and the arts, including Smith Stearns Tennis Academy, Van De Meer Tennis Academy, IJGA, JPGA, Bluffton School of Dance, Lawton Stables and others.

Hilton Head Island Elementary School IB

Address: 30 School Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Type: Public

Grades: 1-5

Principal: Jill McAden

Phone: 843-342-4100

Student Population: 916 students

Mascot: Otters

Capsule: The mission of Hilton Head Elementary School is to develop world citizens who are compassionate, lifelong learners. As an International Baccalaureate school, the school’s curriculum implements international ideas such as how governments and citizens influence one another, how people use their imagination to create stories for entertainment, and how people around the world make connections in work and play, and more. The dual language choice program also instills a global culture in the elementary school. Students at Hilton Head Elementary are encouraged to be active participants in extracurricular learning through clubs and activities such as Chess Club, Beachbotics, Student Council and Drama Club.

Hilton Head Island Middle School

Address: 55 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Type: Public

Grades: 6-8

Principal: Neodria Brown

Phone: 843-689-4500

Student Population: 979

Mascot: Stingrays

Capsule: As an International Baccalaureate World School, Hilton Head Island Middle School shares a philosophy of commitment to high quality and a challenging international education. This program teaches students to be creative, critical and reflective thinkers both in the classroom, with traditional subjects such as geometry, earth science, and world language, as well as outside the classroom in unique clubs such as Earth Club, Area in Motion, and Model United Nations. Hilton Head Middle athletics include football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, and more.

Hilton Head Island Elementary School for the Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island Elementary School

Address: 10 Bus Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Type: Public

Grades: PK-5

Principal: Gretchen Keefner

Phone: 843-342-4380

Student Population: 800

Mascot: Seahawks

Capsule: Hilton Head Elementary School for the Creative Arts uses an arts-infused approach to S.C. state standards by integrating arts into math and reading for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. While maintaining its primary focus on a creative learning environment, the school recently adopted the STEAM model into its curriculum to include science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Taught at the instructional level, students build skills such as confidence and a strong work habit, which is evident as they perform live and display their work in school and community venues. Other opportunities for students include Drama Club, Garden Club, Calypso Belles, and Robotics Club.

Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center & Elementary School

Address: 172 and 200 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: PK-5

Principal: Adrienne Sutton

Phone: 843-706-8300

Student Population: 920

Mascot: Eagle

Capsule: Named after a native Blufftonian, Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center & Elementary School empowers its young learners to become honorable and contributing members of society. The unique curriculum includes an EveryDay math research-based program, a balanced literacy program with reading and writing workshop, a whole-child transformation and leadership program, and a STEM program that uses the design thinking process — encouraging students to ask, imagine, plan, create, and improve. In every program, students build skills with group projects, mini-lessons, and instructional learning. M.C. Riley teaches its students to follow the EAGLE model of behavior by earning respect, acting responsibility, going safely, learning, and encouraging others.

Okatie Elementary School

Address: 53 Cherry Point Road, Bluffton, SC 29909

Type: Public

Grades: PK-5

Principal: Jamie Pinckney

Phone: 843-322-7700

Student Population: 600

Mascot: Owl

Capsule: A science, health and technology-based school, Okatie Elementary School was recognized as a Palmetto’s Finest winner for adhering to its mission of “meeting students academic needs while also promoting character development.” Okatie Elementary teachers empower students to develop integrity and social responsibility by enacting a “Learning Through Leadership” approach. At Okatie Elementary, students engage in authentic service projects, gain access to facilities such as the Media Center, participate in clubs such as Spirit Squad, Recycling, and Electronics Club, take field trips to the surrounding Bluffton and Savannah area, and present their ideas with grade-wide projects such as the Science Fair.

Red Cedar Elementary School

Address: 10 Box Elder St., Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Public

Grades: K-5

Principal: Kathleen Corley

Phone: 843-707-0600

Student Population: 713

Mascot: Foxes

Capsule: Red Cedar Elementary School is a Title 1 school that fosters a love of knowledge, self, and others among its students, and was recently named the top public elementary school in the state with a Palmetto’s Finest award. The hallmarks of life at Red Cedar Elementary School include a high-quality staff, teaching to the state standards, and a sense of respect (as part of the positive behavior interventions and supports model). While the academic curriculum focuses on project-based and hands-on learning, students gain access to digital tools such as Rosetta Stone, BIG Universe and Odyssey/Compass Learning. Clubs and activities include the Foxes Trot Running Club, Robotics Club, Honors Choir, Red Cedar Gazette and many more.

