Swimming Safety Tips

With summer in full swing, swimmers are flocking to Hilton Head Island’s beaches. And while the ocean is the perfect spot to cool down after a hot day in the sun, it can be a dangerous place for people who don't know how to swim or who aren’t aware of basic beach safety. Here are a few tips from the Town of Hilton Head Island for staying safe around water:
- Know how to swim. Most drownings occur within 10 to 30 feet of safety. Swim only in designated areas, and never swim alone. Do not rely on float toys to keep you afloat.
- Be aware of riptides. A rip current happens as water that’s built up on shore returns to the ocean. These currents can be dangerously strong, so if you get caught in one and feel yourself being pulled out to sea, swim parallel to the shore until you feel the pull stop. You can then swim back to shore. Fighting the current will only wear you out.
- Know what you’re diving into. Diving injuries can result in permanent spinal cord damage or death. Only dive in areas that are known to be safe for diving and that you know are deep enough for headfirst entry.
- Keep an eye on your kids. Each year, about 200 children drown and thousands more suffer permanent brain damage and respiratory health problems in accidents involving water. It only takes a few seconds for a child to wander away and become submerged.
- Don’t drink and swim. More than half of all drowning fatalities are alcohol-related. Just one beer will impair your balance, vision, judgment and reaction time, making you a danger to yourself and others.