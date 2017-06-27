Keep your car happy on summer road trips

The open road beckons during the summer months, when long days and school vacations make car travel a summer essential for many families. But prolonging the life of a vehicle isn’t always easy. There are a lot of moving parts, and ensuring their functionality can be a daunting task.

Here are easy, do-it-yourself tricks and tips to keep any car moving safely and efficiently for years to come.

Weight Watchers

With most people, trunk or hatch-back space quickly become a staging area for an array of miscellaneous items. These things add weight, and every pound affects fuel efficiency. Cars are rated on gas mileage completely empty besides one occupant, and a tank of gas. We’re sure the 25 mpg rating an SUV gets on paper will soon change when a set of golf clubs, some books and beach gear finds a new home in the trunk for a while.

Cut back on the “short” trips

We know it’s just around the corner, and walking or riding a bike simply isn’t an option, but consider this. Making short trips (roughly 10 minutes or less) is actually doing damage to the vehicle at the expense of avoiding exercise. Cars are built to operate at a certain engine temperature. The combustion that occurs under the hood actually creates moisture inside your engine as a byproduct, and is then evaporated out by the engine temperature. However, if that temperature is not reached, you leave condensation inside different areas of the motor. Moral of the story: moisture + oxygen + a whole bunch of metal = rust.

Pressure is on to check tires

This is one of the simplest, yet most important tips to maintaining the life of a vehicle. Tire pressure is something to be monitored, not forgotten. Contrary to popular belief, air does in fact leak slowly but surely. Checking the tire pressure once every other week is recommended, especially when frequently hauling heavy loads. Not enough air, and you can kiss your gas mileage goodbye; too much air and you can just kiss the tires goodbye. Too much air will bald the tires, almost cutting the life span of the tire in half. Read the car's manual or look on the tire itself and find that balanced PSI. Keep in mind also when driving for an extended periods of time that the friction from the rubber meeting the road causes the air inside the tire to heat up and thus expand a couple pounds per square inch, so inflate accordingly.

Breathe … It’s Just an Air Filter

A quick and inexpensive tip to maintaining the life of any vehicle is to replace the air filter during every oil change. Besides fuel and electricity air is the next most important component to a functioning vehicle. Without it, the car will struggle to drive. So think of a car as a living, breathing organism (let's be honest, your car has a name already anyways). Nobody would want to run miles on end with dirty rag over his or her nose and mouth. Overall, a clean and maintained air filter can increase gas mileage, performance and the overall lifespan of a car, truck or SUV.

“Running on fumes?”

“Running on fumes” is a common term and reminder that the vehicle is pretty much out of fuel all together. However, this is no joke. Think about all the hundreds of gallons, from all the different gas stations where the tank has been filled. Gas actually has a bit of sediment that can accumulate over time, settling at the bottom of the gas tank. By constantly driving on a nearly empty tank of gas, the sediment can be re-released into the motor. Yes, every car has to have a fuel filter, but that too can become clogged and compromise the integrity of the vehicle. It’s recommended to fill up with about a quarter tank of gas remaining to ensure the vehicle is using good “clean” fuel.

Pass on the good gas

Drivers who own a modest vehicle that is rated for regular gas should use regular gas. The common misconception is that premium high-octane gasoline in an average car will increase performance, gas mileage and perhaps turn that Honda Civic into a foreign supercar. Sorry folks, but this is not true. Putting premium gasoline in a vehicle rated for regular gasoline is, quite simply put, a waste of money. The car is rated for regular gasoline because of the motor's compression rate, which is set to burn regular octane fuel; anything with a higher octane doesn’t get fully utilized. Fear not though, no harm will be done to the vehicle by using higher-grade fuel.

Seasons of Love

Different times of the year require different needs for every vehicle, not only to ensure the safety of the vehicle, but the safety of its occupants. With the fall comes daylight savings time, so make sure the headlights are working properly and ready for some use. Autumn brings rain and wet leaves, so making sure the tires are in proper working condition is very important. A simple checklist will do wonders in preparation for every season to come.

Another One Bites the Dust

Ever notice a funky discoloration around the wheels of a vehicle? Brake dust is caused by you guessed it, braking. Tiny filaments from the brake pads and rotors accumulate over time due to friction and can hinder braking abilities in the long run. Mixed with road grime, moisture and heat, brake dust can essentially bake itself into the wheels of a car, leaving an ugly appearance and sludgy braking. With a brush and some cold water, brake dust doesn’t stand a chance.

Cap It

There are countless stories of people spending hundreds of dollars trying to fix what is not broken. Some people panic when the check engine light comes on, and sometimes deservedly so, however not always. A loose gas cap will trigger a check engine light as the car's computer senses a vapor leak. There is a ventilation system in most every make and model vehicle inside the gas tank itself that is used to regulate pressure. So, if the check engine light comes on, but nothing feels wrong and smoke isn’t billowing out from under the hood, simply check the gas cap. It could save you hundreds of dollars.

Oil, Oil, Oil

Whether we like it or not, cars need oil. Cars need oil for the transmission, power steering, braking and in the motor itself. Without oil, the metal-on-metal friction that occurs would melt components of the vehicle, rendering it useless. It’s easy to forget there are other areas that require oil besides the main oil change for an engine, so be sure to ask next time the vehicle is in the shop for a routine checkup.