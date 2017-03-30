2017 Summer Camp Guide

The countdown to summer vacation has begun, and with it the annual question faced by all parents: What are we going to do with the kids? Whether you’re looking to ship the kids off for a whole week, or just get them out of the house for a few hours so they don’t spend the whole day watching Netflix, there is a great selection of summer camps right here in the Lowcountry.

The Lowcountry lifestyle we all appreciate definitely extends to the quality of summer camps we have available. It’s easy to take for granted that our location makes the surf and nature camps that kids across the country dream of attending a reality here.

Whether you’ve got an aspiring Beethoven at home, or the next Picasso, there’s a camp where they can devote their vacation to practicing. For the adventurous kids, there are always new and exciting outdoor camps to check out.

ART CAFE KIDS NIGHT OUT

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Art Cafe, 5 Lagoon Road. Kids will have so much fun at the Art Cafe! During Kids Night Out, your child will paint two pottery projects, play games and eat dinner with other kids. While the kids are having fun, the adults can enjoy a relaxing night downstairs at Rockfish Seafood and Steaks. Call 843-785-5525 for more details and to reserve your child’s spot today.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY

registration is ongoing. Alliance Dance Academy, 21 Scott Way, Bluffton. Join us this summer for fun-filled days of crafts, books, movies and, of course, dance! A different theme each week. Bring your lunch and a drink and we will supply the snacks. Summer classes also available for creative movement, ballet, tumbling, jazz, tap and hip-hop. Ages 2 ½ and older. $200 first camp per person, 10 percent discount each additional camp per person. Each week is filled with activities based on the theme of the camp. To register or for more information, visit www.alliancedanceacademy.com or call 843-757-8277.

STATION 300 — KIDS BOWL FREE SUMMER PROGRAM

May 1-Sept. 5, Buckwalter Place Shopping Center, 25 Innovation Drive, Bluffton. Kids bowl two free games every day! Fill your summer days with fun at the state-of-the-art arcade with 40 games and a prize redemption center. Finish the day off at the snack bar and Zeppelin’s Bar & Grill featuring plenty of seating indoors and an outdoor patio. Hours vary; register at www.KidsBowlFree.com/Station300. Go to www.station300.com for more information or call 843-815-2695, ext. 3.

HILTON HEAD PREP 2017 SUMMER CAMPS

Hilton Head Prep welcomes friends, neighbors, Hilton Head Island and Bluffton residents and visitors, As camp sizes are limited, they encourage early registration. Summer camps include Discovery Dayz All Summer Long Day Camp, Summer Strength & Conditioning Program, Basketball Camp – Rising Grades 8-12, Storm Soccer Academy Full-Day Camp, Storm Soccer Academy Half-Day Camp, Baseball Camp, Junior Dolphin Football Camp, Drama Camp, Animal Care Camp, Instructional Volleyball Camp, Basket Weaving Camp, Junior Sailing Camp, Yo-Yo Camp. For further information about offerings, email Liz Nash or call 843-715-8522. Online visit www.hhprep.org/student-life/summer-programs.

IDEA STUDIO SUMMER CAMPS

IDEA Studio offers the best summer fun children can experience. They will be offering weekly summer camps beginning the week of June 5 and running through the week of July 31. IDEA Studio's summer camps are half days with Kdg.-3rd graders from 9 a.m. to noon each week and 4th - 8th graders from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. each week. This summer they will be alternating three different camps: Create with Clay pottery camp, Inspired by the Masters art camp, and Wet & Wild art camp. All camps are held at IDEA Studio, 21 Mathews Dr., Ste. 2, on Hilton Head Island. Clay camps are $175 per week and art camps are $150 per week. They will be offering an early bird discount for registrations received before May 22. 843-342-5439, www.scartstudio.com.

IJGA SUMMER CAMP

Weekly sessions beginning June 5 through Aug. 7. Train like a pro this summer. With a team of world-class professionals dedicated to developing junior golfers, at International Junior Golf Academy you’ll get the right technical, tactical, mental and physical training to accomplish amazing things this summer and beyond. IJGA’s unique program delivers customized golf training/competition by director Jonathan Yarwood in a close, family environment on Hilton Head Island. For more information, visit www.IJGASummerCamp.com or call 843-264-7448.

COASTAL CAROLINA CAMP (AGES 7 AND UP) AT SHELTER COVE MARINA

A fun, engaging adventurer day camp. Daily activities may include kayaking, crabbing, water trampoline, environmental discovery and beachcombing. Plus lots of games that provide a great introduction to the Carolina salt marsh ecosystem and loads of fun. $125 per child per two-day session. For more information, visit www.outsidehiltonhead.com or call 1-800-686-6996.

KIDS N’ CLAY CAMP

10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 12-15 and June 23, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Students ages 7-12 will learn a variety of ceramic hand-building techniques including pinch, slab, coil, surface decoration, glazing and more. No class Friday, June 16, to fire clay pieces in the kiln; students return June 23 to glaze the work. Pieces will be fired a second time and available for pickup the following week. Tuition is $115. Online registration required. For more information, contact Alana Adams or visit www.artshhi.com/workshops.

THEATRE CAMP

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 19-23 or July 24-28. Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Campers ages 9-14 will make a cast of new friends during this fun-filled week! Campers will experience a mini-production and will not only be the cast, but will also be the production crew. Kids will learn how to write scripts, understand and develop characters, create sets and props, and design costumes. Tuition is $210; online registration is required. For more information, contact Alana Adams or visit www.artshhi.com/workshops.

TAKE THE STAGE! PERFORMING ARTS CAMP

10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 6-8; 12:45-3 p.m. for ages 9-13; June 26-30 or July 10-14, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Join us as we explore music, dance and drama in this one-week camp. Students will work with professional artists and will be exposed to a variety of performing art forms in our Black Box Theatre and will create a mini showcase performance on Friday. Tuition is $110; online registration is required. For more information, contact Alana Adams or visit www.artshhi.com/workshops.

MIXED-UP MASTERPIECES VISUAL ARTS CAMP

10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 9-13, 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. for ages 6-8, June 26-30 or July 10-14, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. In this one-week camp, students will study folk and fine art from all around the world that will inspire both traditional and unusual 2-D and 3-D masterpieces. A mini-showcase exhibit/reception will be held Friday. Tuition is $110; online registration is required. For more information, contact Alana Adams or visit www.artshhi.com/workshops.

STEAM CAMP

10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.July 31-Aug. 4, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. STEAM Summer Camp is an exciting and hands-on learning opportunity for youth ages 9-14, with a special emphasis on the STEAM curriculum areas (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics). During this fun-filled week, campers will learn about concepts such as vibrations, circuits, forces of motion, simple machines and electromagnetism while creating projects that will have them eager to learn more. Projects will include a "robot" that draws, tiny dancing sculptures made with homopolar motors, pendulum paintings, kinetic sculptures and "circuit bugs." Tuition is $115; online registration is required. For more information, contact Alana Adams or visit www.artshhi.com/workshops.

GUARDIAN ANGELS SITTING SERVICE

Guardian Angels Sitting Service is a child care, elderly companion and pet-sitting referral agency servicing the Lowcountry and the surrounding areas. We provide baby-sitters and activity coordinators to families, hotels, rental properties, churches, small and large company functions, weddings, camps, clubs, plantations and resorts. We can develop, plan and manage an activities program, kids night out, day camp, holiday craft events and weeklong summer camps for your company. Call us today for more information at 877-470-4277, ext. 4.

THE PAGE ISLAND GROWTH CENTER

This 35-acre chain of eight islands is the ultimate in coastal camping. The facility includes campsites, contemporary rest room facilities, cooking facilities, fire pits and Lowcountry activities including fishing, kayaks, paddle boards, crabbing and nature trails. Offered by Outside Brands.