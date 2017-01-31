Was our love of trees our downfall in Hurricane Matthew?

The question is, did the large number of trees in our area create more damage? Did we pay dearly for our love of trees?

Without a doubt, Hilton Head Island was dealt a wallop by Hurricane Mathew. Tree companies estimate that more than 100,000 trees fell on Hilton Head Island alone.

Rocky Browder, an environmental planner with the Town of Hilton Head Island, and Peter Kristian, general manager of Hilton Head Plantation’s property owners association, argue that the density of trees prevented damage.

“Where you saw the most trees down was where there weren’t as many, areas where the wind could funnel, like golf courses and along waterways. In other areas, the trees actually lessened damage from the wind,” Browder said.

Kristian said the thick canopy seems to have thwarted micro-bursts from harming homes.

“You see trees twisted off at the top,” Kristian said. “As far as I know, we didn’t have any damage to homes or buildings from what could have been small tornadoes. I talked to people from CrowderGulf and they saw a lot of wind damage in Texas and Oklahoma, but none here. It might have been the trees.”

CrowderGulf is the company contracted by the town to oversee storm cleanup.

Both Browder and Teri Lewis, who is in charge of enforcing compliance with the town’s Land Management Ordinance, said the town’s oversight of trees worked as it should have, but noted that the town doesn’t have as much jurisdiction over trees as people think.

“Single-family lots are exempt from having to seek approval from the town for removing trees,” Lewis said. However, most homes on the island are in gated communities, which do require homeowners to get approval before removing trees.

What might surprise some people, however, is that both gated communities and the town most often will grant permission for tree removal. Property owners might have to plant replacement trees in the same spot or contribute to a tree fund, but they will likely be able to remove trees that pose a risk to their homes.

In areas the town oversees, such as public areas, commercial properties and multi-residential properties, the town will recommend replacement trees if thinning the canopy would adversely affect animal habitats. In other cases, town officials welcome a break in the canopy. It’s all determined case by case, tree by tree, Browder said.

“The gated communities have the same vision that we do,” Browder said. “We’re worked hard to preserve our natural atmosphere. Plus, trees provide flood control, biodiversity, temperature abatement and habitat.”

Just to be sure the town is on the right track, the town’s Planning Commission asked staff members to review the Land Management Ordinance to see if there are any areas that need to be tweaked in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Lewis doesn’t expect significant changes.

Hilton Head Plantation had just revised its tree removal rules in July to allow more latitude in removing trees, Kristian said.

“But we’re not going to allow everyone to take down every tree in their property,” he said. “We don’t want to look like Texas or Oklahoma.”

He urges restraint in deciding which trees to remove. “There is no such thing as a perfect tree. An arborist can tell you whatever you want to hear.”

Not surprisingly most area residents ferociously protect the area’s trees.

“I get more calls complaining about a neighbor taking down than a tree than a resident asking to take down a tree, too,” Kristian said.

Unfortunately, a few businesses on the island took advantage of the storm and cut down specimen trees that the town barred from being cut.

“Some removed signature trees in front of hotels that we hadn’t let them take,” Browder said. “We are investigating five large violations.”

Those cases will wind their way through municipal court.

Looking ahead, Browder recommends that property owners arrange for an annual tree survey by a certified tree service to make sure any future storms cause the least amount of damage. But there is a cost involved, both for the inspection and if any trees need to be removed.

On the bright side, Mother Nature did a very thorough job thinning out trees that posed risk.

“The island was planted for timber, mostly pines for paper production,” Kristian said. “Those trees would have been harvested years ago. That was the species most vulnerable because of their size and their age.”

With those trees cleared away, Kristian and Browder said area officials will replant using trees with stronger root structures and that add diversity.

Mother Nature, we’ll be ready for you.