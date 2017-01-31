Love and marriage, again

Where there’s love, there’s a love story. In the case of two Hilton Head Island couples in their 70s and 80s, they have two love stories to tell after meeting or re-meeting their new spouses later in life. Each of the four was a widow or widower when love struck their hearts again and changed their lives.

THE WHEATLYS

Dr. Gary and Jean Wheatly, both 73, have known each other since the ninth grade in high school in Lawton, Oklahoma, but it wasn’t until they were seniors that they had their first date — a Valentine’s Day banquet at their church.

“He was too bashful to ask me out, so I asked him out,” she said.

“She couldn’t get a date with anybody else,” Gary chided, both of them laughing. “I was pretty excited about it, actually.”

Every so often after that, he would ask her to meet him at a movie theater where he worked.

“He would start the film and then come sit by me,” Jean recalled. “I remember the very first time he held my hand. It took him forever to do that. I even remember which side of me he was sitting on when he held my hand.”

Fifty years later — and nearly a lifetime apart — they got married.

After a handful of dates, graduating from high school and heading off to college, Gary and Jean, both Army brats, basically moved on with their lives.

She got married after graduating from Rice University, and he attended dental school at the University of Tennessee. It was there that they randomly met in the hallway at the medical school, where she worked.

Gary ended up getting married at 27, then moved back to Lawton and opened his dental practice. Jean’s first marriage lasted 13 years, and she spent a few years being a single mom before remarrying. During that time, she moved to Philadelphia, where she worked as a sales trainer at a pharmaceutical company.

Oklahoma was long gone in the rearview mirror of her life until her 50th high school reunion.

She couldn’t attend, but wrote a note to her classmates about what had happened in her life since high school, and mentioned that she had been a widow for a year after 23 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Gary, who had been a widower for 15 years after 27 years of marriage, saw Jean’s reunion note and decided to reach out to her.

“I did not have a date for 15 years,” Gary said. “I told friends of mine who tried to set me up with different people, ‘You know, there’s only one person in the world that I’d like to know where she is … and that was Jean.’ I just kind of wondered what had happened to her.”

He wrote her, she replied and a flurry of letters and “long, long talks” on the phone ensued.

“We started talking right before Thanksgiving, and right after Christmas, I said to him, ‘I love you very much’ on the phone, without seeing him. I just knew it,” she said.

They met in January for the first time in decades, and “I think we both knew we would get married,” Gary said.

They married on Hilton Head nearly five years ago and split their time between their homes in Sea Pines and Oklahoma. They also spend time, whenever possible, with their blended family of three children and 13 grandchildren.

“I think from the very beginning, God planned for us to be together,” Jean said. “We just didn’t know when.”

THE BENNETTS

When John and Suzie Bennett first met, “I didn’t think I would get married again,” she said. “I was doing very well as a widow, and then John came along and sort of took care of all that.”

Mutual friends on Hilton Head played matchmakers and thought the two would complement each other.

“They told John not to be too serious about anybody until he met me,” Suzie said.

When he proposed to her after about nine months of courtship, “she turned me down, saying ‘I think I might get a better offer,’” he said.

“I did not,” she replied, both of them chuckling.

In May, they will have been married for four years. She’s 77 and he’s 88.

John, a Navy brat and former investment manager, was married for nearly 60 years before his wife died about six years ago. After her death, he spent the majority of his time living on Hilton Head, with long stretches in New Hampshire, and began dating again — and wasn’t opposed to getting married a second time.

Suzie, an artist and picture framer, was living in Ohio when her spouse of 46 years died about nine years ago. She would go out to dinner occasionally with friends, but had no interest in dating. She was content as a widow, and remarrying never entered her mind.

As it turned out, they each had friends on the island who knew one another, and they all agreed that John and Suzie would hit it off.

“Friends put us together,” she said. “They knew him and they knew me, and they decided we should meet each other.”

That prompted John to reach out to Suzie, and for three months they emailed and spoke on the phone. They quickly formed a long-distance connection.

“We grew very fond of each other through the emails,” he said. “We had similar likes and dislikes, similar senses of humor … so through the emails, we became good friends before we ever met.”

The first meeting happened when Suzie and a girlfriend were driving to Florida and arranged a quick stop at John’s house at The Cypress community.

“The first time we met each other, we hit it off,” he said.

Over the next several months, they saw each other several times and continued corresponding regularly. Both of them knew their hearts were stirring.

“I thought we should be together, and I think Suzie thought pretty much the same thing,” John said.

Suzie agreed — for the most part. “I thought we should be together, but I didn’t think we should get married … but we went ahead and decided to tie the knot,” she said.

“I think I pushed pretty hard for marriage,” John said. “First of all, I’m a fairly conservative standard person, and just shacking up wouldn’t have appealed to me for the longer term. … We’re having a lot of fun together,” he said.

Both of them feel blessed to have the other in their lives, and enjoy spending time with their combined six children and nine grandchildren.