A long and lasting love

After 60 years of “mostly” harmony, John and Diane Myers of TidePointe on Hilton Head Island know a few things about making marriage last.

The secret to their success? A mix of patience, communication, compromise and doing things together. Today the Myers, each 86, play golf as a twosome regularly, and enjoy it immensely. John recently had a good day on the fairways — shooting a 94 despite his two replacement knees.

Bill and Connie Rathman live at The Cypress on Hilton Head and agree that the Myers' prescription is on target — but they have one additional requirement: a sense of humor.

Connie, 83, had known Bill, 90, since she was a teenager in boarding school and he was a college upperclassman. Their parents were friends, but Connie thought Bill "was somewhat stuffy" — that is, until a New Year's Eve party in 1950 when she found herself inadvertently locked into an upstairs room of an old two-story house.

When friends couldn't break through the locked door, Bill suddenly appeared outside beneath the window and insisted he could catch her if she jumped. "I knew then Bill had a real sense of humor, and it attracted me," she says. "We started going out together shortly thereafter."

The Rathmans have lived on Hilton Head since 1989, but first visited 21 years earlier on April 4, 1968. They remember the date only too well. After the long drive on two-lane country roads from Interstate 95, they arrived at the oceanfront Hilton Head Inn totally worn out. Entering the small lobby, they were stunned to see most of the staff weeping.

"We were shocked," Connie says. "We hadn't listened to the radio all day, so we had no idea what had happened. They told us Martin Luther King had just been assassinated."

Children of the Great Depression, the Rathmans have seen several assassinations, five wars, the birth of television, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the birth of the internet, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the rise of social media, and now 15 different presidents in a span of what has been the greatest preponderance of changes in world history.

"My advice to couples today," says Connie, "is stay the course. Life won't always be easy, but love grows if you are committed and take each days as it comes with a smile and good sense of humor."

John and Diane Myers met because of their mutual love skiing: they were both members of a Baltimore social club that attracted young professionals who enjoyed taking ski trips. "It was a fun time," John says. "We were all friends, but I spotted Diane immediately and yes, it was love at first sight for me."

The problem was Diane had several other fellas pursuing her. “John became my very best friend,” she says, “and things moved on from there. The year was 1955, and we got pinned, engaged and married. Life was good. We moved to Westport, Connecticut, and in short order (5 1/2 years) we had three strapping sons.”

But it wasn’t always easy.

"John’s business had a lot of travel involved — often overseas and for a week at a time," she says. "Those weren't the easiest years. I was home chasing after the boys between weekends and he was on the road. If we hadn't been such good friends, it would have been more difficult. Fortunately, we always had the ability to talk things through with each other."

“My philosophy is that marriage is a partnership,” John says. “I deeply love Diane and our boys. My own mom was a single parent, and making our marriage work was crucial to me.”

However, after 11 years of John’s constant traveling, Diane finally put her foot down and he agreed it was best to change jobs.

“I realized the importance of the life we had built together,” he said.

The couple moved to Houston, and for the next 21 years travel was kept to a minimum — except when they did it together. “You realize what is truly valuable in life,” John says, “and it was our marriage.”

Golf was also special outlet for both John and Diane. It was the key enticement that Hilton Head Island offered when they started looking for their final home eight years ago. “We had bought a villa in Sea Pines back in 1979, and we loved the island,” Diane says.

Today, the Myers are closer than ever. "We feel extremely blessed to be able to enjoy each other's company so much," Diane said. “We play together, we golf together, we do yoga together, and we go to the symphony. We also go to New Jersey every summer to see our children, grand children and great grand children.”