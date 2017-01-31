For the love of community

If it wasn’t already clear that the Lowcountry is filled with generous, caring individuals who are willing to give their money and time to help others, it became obvious after Hurricane Matthew battered the area in October.

Immediately after the hurricane hit, residents rushed to the aid of their neighbors and strangers. They cleared yard debris, helped clean out flooded homes, delivered food to those without electricity and raised money for disaster recovery efforts.

In addition to the area’s natural beauty and rich history, the kind of love seen in Beaufort County over the past few months is what makes the Lowcountry such a wonderful place to live.

“The community that we serve is an extremely generous community,” said Community Foundation of the Lowcountry president and CEO Denise Spencer. “We’re blessed with both people who want to volunteer and people who want to contribute financially to the issues and needs of the area.”

The group is focused on improving the community, and it does that by providing grants to other local groups to help them fulfill their missions. The foundation’s Lowcountry Volunteer Connections program matches volunteers with opportunities to help their communities.

Thanks to grants from the Community Foundation’s Project Sewer Access for Everyone Fund, native islanders who struggled with the problems associated with septic systems are now connected to the public sewer system, according to the foundation’s website.

According to the Community Foundation’s 2016 annual report, the organization awarded $709,738 in grants between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016. During that same period, the foundation gave $660,703 to various nonprofit groups, including Programs for Exceptional People, the American Red Cross, Bluffton Self Help, Hope Haven of the Lowcountry, Volunteers in Medicine and The Deep Well Project. It also awarded almost $644,000 in scholarships to 145 students.

Spencer said the foundation received more than $4.4 million in contributions from almost 4,000 individual donors in the last fiscal year. Since the hurricane hit, the community has donated $124,000 to the organization’s Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund.

It’s partly because of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry that organizations such as The Deep Well Project are able to do so much for the community.

But Deep Well, which has helped Hilton Head Island residents in emergency situations since 1973, also receives a great deal of donations directly from local individuals, businesses and organizations.

Deep Well executive director Betsy Doughtie said local residents volunteered 11,775 hours with the organization in 2016.

“It’s just an incredibly giving community, and we could not exist without it,” Doughtie said.

After the hurricane hit, Hilton Head residents Byron Sewell and Salty Dog owner Bob Gossett raised almost $25,000 by selling “Welcome Home” T-shirts to benefit Deep Well, Doughtie said.

After their own home was badly damaged in the storm, Kyle and Victoria Luckenbill of Hilton Head made Christmas tree ornaments out of downed trees to raise money for Deep Well. Doughtie said Buona Terra Woodworks owner Michelle Spadafora and her father made serving trays out of fallen trees and gave a portion of their profits to the organization.

Doughtie’s home was damaged in the hurricane as well, and she experienced firsthand the love of a total stranger.

“All of a sudden, this lady I had never met before came to my yard, and she started to pick up trash and bring it to the side of the road,” Doughtie said.

The Hilton Head Rotary Club, another longtime local charitable group, is no stranger to lending a helping hand. It has raised money to benefit organizations like the Island Recreation Association, Deep Well, Memory Matters and the Salvation Army, according to past president and current club historian Mike Jukofsky.

He said the club raised $250,000 to build the Island Recreation Center and $1 million to purchase a building for Deep Well. Rotary members also raised money to build bus shelters around Hilton Head and to build the Crossings Park soccer field. They have spent hours upon hours ringing bells to collect money for the Salvation Army, have raised money for the community at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament, and have provided $15,000 to $25,000 yearly in scholarships.

In addition to all of that, members participate every year in the Rotarians Offering Community Service program, in which each member does something to help the community. Jukofsky cleans up Hilton Head Island Town Hall.

“Pretty remarkable things have happened around the community because of people’s generosity,” Jukofsky said.