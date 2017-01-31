Lowcountry = Lovecountry

It’s hard not to love everything — and everyone — when soaking up the best the Lowcountry has to offer, from the beauty of Hilton Head Island to the historic village of Bluffton. Add four-star restaurants, luxurious resorts and around-the-clock activities and entertainment, and our area is unequalled for romantic getaways.

From beach strolls to exquisite meals, look no further for the perfect getaway

Let’s talk about the surroundings. Hilton Head Island is one of the top 10 best islands in the United States, according to TripAdvisor, and that includes Hawaii. Yeah, it’s gorgeous here. It’s hard not to be all happy inside when you launch over the flyover and see Hilton Head’s water wonderland. It only gets better when you hear the birds, see the alligators and watch the dolphins.

Of course, those experiences mean so much more if you get to share them with someone you love.

Explore together with excursions from land to lagoon to ocean that have been created by people who love the area and love the visitors who love the area. Their passion comes shining through as they share their knowledge of the creatures and vegetation that are unique to the area. Create a memory you’ll both cherish by venturing forth on a kayak, a sailboat, or a fishing charter.

Striking out on your own is easy, too. Grab a couple of bikes and meander along the miles of trails covering the island, or pedal right onto the beach.

Or you can enjoy each other’s company while playing one of the dozens of golf courses in the area, each unique and each with stellar service and ideal conditions. Our courses are the best of the best, designed by world-renown architects and kept fresh with renovations and sometimes complete re-designs, like Sea Pines’ brand-new Atlantic Dunes, the recently redone Heron Point and the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links. There are scores of other courses equally deserving of your attention.

Or the two of you can wander through local shops and galleries that showcase collections lovingly selected or created by the owners themselves. No mass-ordered items here. We highly recommend checking out Old Town Bluffton for keepsakes and works of art that will remind you of your perfect getaway every time you look at it.

Then there is the food. Oh, the food! There is nothing better than a delicious meal paired with the perfect wine in a beautiful setting to inspire intimate conversations and warm memories. There is something special about the Lowcountry’s food scene. You can sense that the owners and chefs of these restaurants love what they do. It shines through as soon as you walk in. Each restaurant is unique both in ambiance and menus. No cookie-cutter chain restaurants here. Whether the fare is Lowcountry shrimp and grits or upscale Italian, you can tell these meals are inspired. Choosing is difficult, given the array of indescribable creations using only fresh, local ingredients from garden to sea, but whatever your choice, it’s going to be delicious.

You can choose a restaurant that caters to your mood, from laid-back outdoor dining to white tablecloths and candlelight. Or you can arrange the ideal tableside scenery, from yachts to rivers and creeks to oceans, golf courses or wilderness. Talk about the perfect date night.

Wrap up the day with moonlit beach strolls or a nightcap on an outdoor patio. You won’t be the first to realize you are living a Nicholas Sparks romance novel — complete with a happy ending you can write.

Great date ideas

Climb the Harbour Town Lighthouse for a breathtaking view of Hilton Head Island and Calibogue Sound. It’s open every day from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stroll the beach at sunrise — a piece of cake in the winter, when the sun rises after 7 a.m.

Kayak the lagoons that crisscross the island. You’ll see all kinds of birds and plants, as well as some pretty awesome homes.

Stroll through the Audubon Newhall Preserve and take in all of the vegetation that makes Hilton Head such a beautiful place. Likely, there is something in bloom.

Pack a picnic for the middle of your bike excursion along the 14 miles of trails through the 4,000-acre Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Get a peek at a beachside wedding — but only if it’s on public beach. And don’t forget to use a little common sense and be respectful. Put yourself in the bride and groom’s shoes: Would you want strangers lingering and leering on your big day?

Take the ferry to Daufuskie Island and enjoy the blend of historic sites and quirky artists. The combination of the journey and the destination can’t be beat.

Enjoy a beverage at The Quarterdeck overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, which can accommodate yachts up to 100 feet.

Meander through Old Town Bluffton and chat with local artists-in-residence.

Or just lay out a few towels on the sand and soak up the sun while enjoying the sound of the waves crashing on the beach.