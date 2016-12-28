But others in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island were tuning into the National Dog Show to cheer on a bright-eyed greyhound by the name of Gia, who trotted her way to her 44th Best in Show win and glory on the national stage.

This past Thanksgiving, with the scent of roasting turkey just starting to fill homes in the Lowcountry, many were watching the Lions beat the Vikings. Some were waiting in line for Black Friday deals.

But nobody in the Lowcountry was celebrating the win like Palmetto Bluff resident Melanie Steele, Gia’s owner and a devoted greyhound breeder.

“It was very exciting to watch,” she said.

Steele has been breeding greyhounds for nearly 25 years — in fact, she has been breeding Gia’s line going back generations. Gia’s mother, Era, was a champion show dog from 2009-11, taking home 26 Best in Show wins and holding the No. 1 spot now held by her daughter.

“You try to do the best you can, looking at the pedigree and at the dog itself,” Steele said. “Really, you just try to breed what the best is in your eyes. Gia’s just the quintessential perfect greyhound for me.”

To get into showing shape, Gia undergoes a strict fitness regimen overseen by her handler, Rindi Gaudet. “Gia is conditioned better than most professional athletes in this country,” Steele said, adding that in addition to regular runs (with the humans getting some help from a golf cart to keep up), Gia enjoys the expertise of several vets, a chiropractor and even an acupuncturist.

“When you go out judging, you don’t want to put your hands on a flabby, lazy dog,” Steele joked.

All that conditioning and training paid off when Gia dazzled the judges in Philadelphia, taking home the title of Best in Show with ease. And with the National Dog Show under her collar, it’s time for Gia to chase the top prize: Westminster.

“Westminster is entirely different,” Steele said. “She has to step and perform. It’s just like how people can have an off day, she can have them. If she has an off day, then there’s another dog that could possibly take it.”

But if the prize-winning pup puts on anything like the performance she did in Philadelphia, Gia — and Steele — had better make room in the trophy case. Win or lose, however, Westminster will mark Gia’s final show before retirement.

“At the end of the day, these are all family pets. They just spend a year or two showing,” Steele said. “And after this, it will be time for her to come home and be the couch diva that every dog loves to be.”

When that day comes, get comfy, Gia. You’ve earned it.

Want to see more of Gia?

You’ll find shots of her — along with her fellow furry Palmetto Bluff residents — in the coffee table book “Dogs: The Family We Choose” by Melanie Steele, with a forward by Fox News contributor Dana Perino. Featuring adorable shots of pups paired with inspirational quotes, it makes a great coffee table book for the dog lover in your life.

Proceeds help fund research at the N.C. College of Veterinary Medicine to help treat and cure canine diseases. Order a copy at https://www.starbooks.biz/products/dogs.