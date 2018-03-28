Curb Appeal

One particular house on Stallings Island Street in Palmetto Bluff is one of those homes.

There are Lowcountry-style homes, of course, and then there are exquisite Lowcountry homes. These show-stoppers combine all of the signature elements of the antebellum period with precise craftsmanship, attention to detail and devotion to authenticity.

“This home exudes what Lowcountry living is all about in Palmetto Bluff,” said Gus Hetzel, executive vice president of sales at H2 Builders. “The large covered porches, gas lanterns, interior shiplap walls, custom trim work throughout, antique heart of pine floors, custom reclaimed brick masonry fireplaces, painted cabinetry and lots of windows to let in natural light — all nestled in the shadows of 100-year-old live oaks.”

Bluffton-based H2 Builders built this 3,800-square-foot home originally for local owners, who then sold it to a Greenville couple as a Lowcountry retreat. It features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and two custom-built fireplaces made of reclaimed brick, and is surrounded by natural wooded landscaping in the South Wilson area near the May River.

H2 Builders, a family-owned company, has constructed about 350 residences throughout the Lowcountry since its founding in 1996 by president/owner Todd Hawk.

Outside, a clay brick paver driveway leads to a three-space attached garage with custom mahogany doors. Authentic painted cedar shake siding wraps around the exterior of the home, which is topped by standing seam metal roofing. The classic front porch, resplendent with three columns and a white railing, is composed of “iron-wood” ipe — a dense Brazilian hardwood that is naturally resistant to wear, splintering, borers and rot, and is notable for its durability in the hot, humid Lowcountry summer environment.

Three additional porches stretch the outdoor living space exponentially. An intimate, screened, Charleston-inspired porch with a small dining space, custom brick fireplace and full summer kitchen occupies one extended side of the home.

The master suite on the first floor — showcased by poplar shiplap walls and a vaulted gambrel-style ceiling with painted wood beams — provides direct access to another cozy screened-in porch, Hetzel said.

In the rear of the residence is a covered porch with multiple columns that spreads across the entire width of the structure.

“A nice design feature of the home is the great room and dining room connection running across the main width of the house that provides a great space for entertaining,” Hetzel said.

Grayco provided an upscale Marvin window/door package that positions the French doors between oversized windows with transoms around each of the units.

The unobstructed sightline from the dining room leads to the kitchen in the front of the house, which boasts custom-built white Shaker-style cabinets with upper interior lighting by H2 Cabinet Gallery and a highly detailed coffered ceiling, Hetzel said. Countertops of matte Absolute Black granite from Distinctive Granite and Marble lend a distinctive contrast to the kitchen’s primarily light color palette. Billy Wood Appliance in Bluffton added the finishing touches with a high-end customized Viking appliance package.

“Design-wise, it was really neat to put the kitchen in the front of the house, which was very specific to the original owners (request), so it’s beautiful,” Hetzel said. “A lot of light comes into that kitchen space, and they are able to see the streetscape out in front of the driveway (which faces north).”

One other detail in the kitchen that most homeowners are not likely to find in this area is a stairwell next to the pantry, offering an optional entrance from the garage to the main residence connection. The stairs lead to the space above the garage that houses the fourth bedroom, a bonus guest room.

A broad visual sweep of this “coastal casual” home reveals wainscoting throughout, plus custom built-ins, butt board and a comfortable reading nook at the top of the second-floor stairs.

“This particular home has high-end materials throughout,” Hetzel said. “It’s an extremely well-built Lowcountry home, very authentic. It really turned out quite nice.”

Vendor List

Builder

H2 Builders

Counters

Distinctive Granite and Marble

Cabinets & Flooring

H2 Design Gallery

Appliances

Billy Wood Appliances

Shelving & Glass

Lowcountry Shelving & Glass Services

Windows, Doors & Building Supplies

Grayco