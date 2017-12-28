2018 Interior Design Trends

Welcome, 2018 and the interior design trends that the new year brings. Modern interior colors and design ideas this year reflect the universal impulses of people to have fun, nest at home and protect the Earth.

COPPER

Move over, rose gold. Copper’s earthier hue is here to stay for 2018. With its more red and orange tones, this classy finish can often be found in desk lamps or side tables. Vintage lighting fixtures, like aged copper pendant lights, are making a comeback. Copper accent pieces work well in rooms with wood floors.

VELVET

This plush, multi-dimensional fabric will be 2018’s go-to upholstery option. Though it might have once been considered old-fashioned or fussy, a new bohemian age of design has claimed it for its own. For maximum effect, think big, like a velvet statement sofa.

RUBY RED

This color was all over the runways in 2017, and will work its way into our home décor in 2018. The rich, vibrant red projects confidence and will have staying power beyond the holiday season. If you’re hesitant about committing to such a bold hue, experiment with versatile accent pieces that can easily be switched out.

GEOMETRIC PATTERNS

Pantone has released its prediction for the home trends of 2018, and #1 on its list is geometric patterns. Some of the most common ways to include the geometric look in a home are in tile, wallpaper and accents. Many designers predict that 2018’s geometric pattern will be windowpane, which is two-color, open plaid. They’re seeing this on everything from textiles to ceramics to artwork. With its clean and simple lines, it fits perfectly into the recent minimalist movement. A windowpane throw blanket will work on any piece of furniture you place it on.

PERFECT IMPERFECTION

The Japanese concept of wabi sabi celebrates imperfection, and it’s expected to catch like wildfire in 2018. It’s all about authenticity, including unfussy materials and unstructured lines. Consider this permission to leave your bed unmade.

FLORAL

Traditional floral patterns are making a comeback in a big way, and with their comfortable familiarity, eye-catching detail, and vintage vibes they will fit right in with 2018’s nod to nostalgia. Keep an eye out for new takes on old prints with funky colors and exaggerated proportions. A floral throw pillow adds an easy layer of visual interest.

COLOR PSYCHOLOGY

Reviving a blasé room with a little paint isn't just about picking a pretty color — this year, we want to know exactly what our paint colors represent. A host of websites— including colorpsychology.org—can help. There's a spike in interest about the psychology of color and how to use certain paint colors to inspire different moods, from joy to productivity. (Kendall Jenner even opted for a pink wall to help her feel calm...and suppress her appetite.)