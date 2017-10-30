Choosing the right builder

Whether you are building your dream house from scratch or remodeling, deciding which builder to work with is the most important decision you will have to make. This is the company that will be working with you to choose your floor plan, to make customizations, to choose the materials you want to work with, and much more. It is incredibly important to ensure that you choose a company that you feel confident can help you turn your dreams into a reality. You’ll be working with your builder for quite a while, and you’ll be living in your home even longer, so you want to be sure that you’re comfortable in your professional relationship.

Before meeting with a builder, make sure you’ve put some thought into which aspects of your home are most important to you so that you can articulate those things well. What style home are you interested in? Are there certain requirements in the community where you’ll be building? Is your master bedroom the most important part of your house? Or do you have to have the perfect kitchen island and cabinets to make your home your own? Are eco-friendly and sustainable materials important to you? All of these are factors to consider when choosing a builder.

Luckily, the Lowcountry has many outstanding professional builders who will help you create your dream home. Check out the following pages to learn more about some of the best in the area.