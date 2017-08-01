Home & Garden: Before & After

To increase the comfort, beauty and enjoyment of a home, many owners turn to renovations. Sprucing up also adds value to a home by keeping it up to date. In this special section, we have before and after photos of real projects handled by businesses found right here in the Lowcountry.

Al-Harry Furniture

Al-Harry can take your family heirlooms and revitalize them with new life and character by using fresh hand-painted finishes, select accents and meticulous attention to detail. “Our nickname for Alison Fargione is ‘Mrs. Michelangelo’. Give her your furniture that is tired, weary, outdated…and she will use her amazing artistic talents to create a stunning piece you will love again.”

- Kenny and Sharon Baker, Bluffton

843-757-5999

10 Calhoun Street, Bluffton

www.Al-HarryFurnitureDesign.com

4M Metals

4M Metals was asked to duplicate an old steel chimney pipe stack, they fabricated using.032 aluminum in terra-cotta color. Also, as shown, a worn, damaged copper chimney cap that a customer brought to 4M Metals to be remade, 4M Metals duplicated the custom fabrication in 16oz. copper. These jobs are small examples of the custom fabrication that 4M Metals can provide to their customers.

Red Oaks Plaza

201 Red Oaks Way, Ridgeland

843-208-2433

www.4mmetals.com

Distinctive Granite and Marble

Perhaps the single most dramatic change you can make in your kitchen is new countertops. With the variety of stone available locally at Distinctive Granite and Marble, a new kitchen island or perimeter countertop can add color, drama and value to your home. The choices are virtually endless. You might even find the perfect remnant at Distinctive’s stone yard at their Riverwalk showroom, making new stone surprisingly affordable. Stop in a Distinctive Granite and Showroom for ideas and professional guidance. The #1 resource for granite, marble, quartz and natural stone. On Hilton Head Island, River Walk, Beaufort and Savannah. www.distinctivegraniteandmarble.com.

843-689-3237

Hilton Head Island, Okatie, Beaufort and Savannah

www.DistinctiveGraniteandMarble.com

J. Banks Design

This project is The Sebastian Vail in Colorado, recently named to Travel & Leisure’s Top 10 Resort Hotels in the West J. Banks Design was contracted to renovate the existing lobby of a tired hotel in the heart of Vail, CO. Because the client had an extremely limited budget, we were required to stretch our creativity to the max. Although the project was a budget conscious project, the client directed us to “create an outstanding boutique hotel that will appeal to the chic traveler however, make it fun, hip and comfortable - enough so that the locals feel welcomed.” We used inexpensive paint grade wood to build dramatic bookshelves in the previous sales office to enlarge the lounging space of the lobby. We shopped local thrift stores to purchase books to fill the library and used the owner’s personal art collection as the dramatic focal points. The result was dramatic, cost effective and stunning!

843.681.5122

35 N. Main Street, Hilton Head

www.jbanksdesign.com

Wright Home Services

Wright Home Services is home improvement company dedicated to the highest quality workmanship at reasonable prices. You deal directly with the owners, who personally manage our staff of expert in-house craftsmen from start to finish. What sets us apart from the competition is our commitment to personalized and professional customer service.

843-290-9035

www.wrighthomeservices.com

Kelly Caron Designs

The BEFORE image is of a tired 1970’s kitchen in preparation for a new up-to-date and functional kitchen. The AFTER image presents a kitchen that is functional with the best of appliances, plumbing fixtures, and a gorgeous color palette that will transition through time with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and marble mosaic backsplash. The wood countertop of the center island adds warmth and a causal elegance as the anchor to the entire kitchen.

843-540-9759

5 Promenade Street, Bluffton

www.kellycarondesigns.com