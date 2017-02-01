Love where you live

H2 Builders in Bluffton has built more than 300 distinctive custom homes in the Lowcountry since 1996. Along the storied way, it has amassed countless local, regional and national industry awards. The company’s home office showcases many of them, but display space has long been exhausted.

In the company’s impressive portfolio of luxury homes is a collection of properties located in Oldfield Plantation in Okatie.

“There’s such a warmth to the house,” said homeowner Holly Alexander, who moved into her new Oldfield home on a cul-de-sac last May. “The house turned out perfect. It has an open floor plan, and the flow of the house is great. It turned out to be everything I expected it to be and wanted it to be.”

H2’s peers and judges in the area homebuilding industry thought the residence was pretty special, too, bestowing a clean sweep for Alexander’s home in all 2016 LightHouse Awards categories it was entered (Best Overall, Best Bathroom, Best Exterior and Best Kitchen).

H2 doesn’t build luxurious homes to win awards. It just happens, because it builds homes with impeccable craftsmanship to please clients like Alexander.

“I feel like my house is a gift from me, to me,” said Alexander, a Pennsylvania native and retired emergency room nurse who has lived in 13 houses as an adult, building six of them through the years.

“There are a number of key features that sets this house apart, not only from H2 homes, but your standard look of Lowcountry homes,” said Rush Lowther, H2’s vice president of marketing and sales.

There are many special touches inside this 3,349-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home that sits on a 0.61-acre lot adjacent to the fourth hole of the Greg Norman-designed golf course. Above the garage is a bonus room with a bedroom and a bathroom.

Let’s start in the kitchen, one of Alexander’s favorite rooms — even though she doesn’t cook. The island offers seating for four.

“I love, love, love my wooden countertop,” Alexander said. “It’s eye-catching and beautiful.”

“Her kitchen island is outstanding,” Lowther said. “The Lowcountry luxury homes today have a very white kitchen and cabinets in theme throughout. So having that stained walnut wood top as the countertop adds a contrast in color. It really makes a statement.”

H2 Builders’ artisans in its cabinet/design gallery also made a striking visual statement with the custom-made kitchen cabinetry for utility and storage.

Premium hand-scraped engineered hardwood flooring stretches from the kitchen to the adjacent eight-seat informal dining room, the pantry and throughout the entire downstairs living space. The open floor plan allows sightlines from room to room and out to the grand natural landscape and golf course.

“Everything opens up to the family room and the fireplace,” Alexander said. “It gives you a very open and comfortable feeling.”

Alexander enjoys reading in the cozy great room, with its custom-designed old Savannah brick gas fireplace straddled by built-in bookcases, which also anchor the first-floor study and its 11-foot-high coffered ceiling.

A 12-foot sliding glass door connects the great room with the 320-square-foot screened-in porch, which features a deluxe working kitchen and a tongue-and-groove pine ceiling.

Walking down the hallway and through the “signature H2 arch openings” to the master suite leads to the award-winning bathroom, Lowther said. An elegant chandelier hangs from the vaulted ceiling, and two elevated transoms help usher in the natural light to reflect off the large mirror over the vanities.

“The marble look to the tile with an inset custom Deco tile border underneath the chandelier make it a ‘wow’ piece,” Lowther said. A doorless walk-in shower shares the expansive space, which opens up to a large walk-in closet.

A coastal color scheme bathes the builder’s masterpiece in a casual, comfortable elegance. Alexander gives full credit to interior designer Sharon Cleland of J. Banks Design Group on Hilton Head Island.

“I had the greatest time with Sharon; she is the best,” Alexander said. “I wanted a Lowcountry feel inside of the house … Sharon said we need to go lighter, the fabrics need to be lighter and the furniture lighter.”

But there are some traditional elements mixed in. Alexander said it was easy to furnish the house because she had the plans in hand.

“During the 10-month build process I worked with Sharon, we had the plans, and we were able to go out and purchase the furniture,” Alexander said. “I was able to choose fabrics and get the house decorated with her.”

The Lowcountry-accented interior is wrapped by the Lowcountry architectural exterior. The pressure-treated painted front porch accommodates many rocking chairs, and weatherproof fiberglass Permacast round columns add a splash of modern flair. Gas lanterns on the porch complement the neighborhood’s gas-lit street lamps. A long breezeway connects the garage to the main residence, and “allowed us to add some square footage in the owner’s foyer and, more importantly, in the (walk-in) pantry,” Lowther said.

Concrete with a seashell tabby finish can be found on the back porch.

Even though Alexander has lived in many homes around the country, she truly feels at home in the Lowcountry.

“I want to grow old in this house,” she said.

VENDOR LIST

Builder: H2 Builders

Interior Design: J. Banks Design Group

Architect: Thomas Hiatt Architects

Cabinetry: H2 Builders Cabinet/Design Gallery

Appliances: Billy Wood Appliance

Electrical Fixtures: Hagemeyer

Landscaping: The Landworks Group

Flooring: Floor Fashions; R&S Hardwood (installer)

Plumbing: Low Tide

Plumbing fixtures: Cregger Company

Countertops: Distinctive Granite & Marble

Windows/Exterior Doors: Grayco Hardware

Shelving: Low Country Shelving & Glass

Roofing: AmeriPro Roofing