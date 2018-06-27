Hilton Head Real Estate News: July 2018

The Island Beautification Association chose Long Cove Club’s front entrance as the winner of the organization’s annual Island Beautification Entry Competition. This is the 14thyear for the award, which was started to recognize gated communities for beautifying the island. The Island Beautification Association originally was formed to landscape the medians of William Hilton Parkway after it became a four-lane road, and the group has since completed many landscaping projects along the roads of Hilton Head.

HAIG POINT WELCOMES NEW AGENT

John Coulter has joined the team at Premier Properties by Haig Point as a real estate professional. Previously, Coulter has worked as a mortgage lender, a commercial lender and an investment advisor. He moved to the Lowcountry in 1973.

NEW AGENTS JOIN KELLER WILLIAMS

Keller Williams welcomed several new agents to the company’s Hilton Head Island and Bluffton offices. Morgan Brown, Gina Calamari, Cynthia Dawn Davis, Kimberly Peacock, Matt Walley and Alex Wechsler have joined the team as real estate professionals.

COLLINS GROUP REALTY ADDS TWO

Jon H. Haldane has joined Collins Group Realty as a new broker associate. He has more than 30 years of sales experience, including internationally. Most recently, he worked for Racebrook Marketing Concepts in Charlotte. Haldane has been a licensed broker since 2004.

The company also recently added Candice Kyzer as a team support specialist. She will support the agency’s closings and marketing departments. Kyzer moved to Hilton Head Island in 2013.