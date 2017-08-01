Hilton Head Real Estate News: August 2017

Employees of the local custom homebuilder wanted to lend a helping hand when they learned that Luis Calderon, an employee of Stromer Plumbing - one of the builder’s most trusted and valued trade partners - was facing a challenging personal difficulty.

The Coastal Signature Homes team recently organized a fundraiser in support of a local family welcoming their child born with Spina Bifida. With the help of the Bluffton community, the event raised over $11,000 for Luis and Mercedes Calderon and their new baby, Ellis, to help with ongoing expenses.

Spina bifida is a birth defect where there is incomplete closing of the backbone and membranes around the spinal cord that can result in many physical and neurological problems.

To donate to the Calderon Family to aid in the ongoing costs of Spina Bifida treatments for their children, Isabella and Ellis Calderon, visit: www.gofundme.com/ellis-medical-fund.

WaterWalk to be part of Shelter Cove Towne Centre

The luxury apartment complex at Shelter Cove Towne Centre has been christened WaterWalk, and will begin leasing its 240 units in late August, according to officials from the complex’s development company.

The apartment complex consists of two pet-friendly buildings on the southern shore of Broad Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom units range from 1,054 to 2,121 square feet.

Pricing information has not yet been released, but the units feature stainless steel appliances, open kitchens, outdoor terraces, 10-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Each resident will have access to a private parking garage with parking available on the same level as their home.

For more information, visit the WaterWalk temporary leasing office in the Wayback Burgers building of the shopping center. The office is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Linda Rudd team recognized

The Linda Rudd Team of Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island – Bluffton was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Zillow Group.

The team ranked 26th in the state of South Carolina for total sales volume by a team. To qualify for inclusion, real estate agent teams must have a minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume in 2016. According to REAL Trends, this distinction is given to less than one percent of U.S. real estate practitioners annually.

Brunn Joins Collins Group Realty

Collins Group Realty has added Taylor Brunn as office manager of the firm’s Bluffton office. She will support Realtors in the company’s Hilton Head Island and Bluffton offices, and will assist marketing manager Ashley Smith. Brunn is a native of Bluffton and has four years of real estate and marketing experience. She studied Hospitality/Destination Marketing at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

MLS agents introduce Housefax to home buyers

Potential home buyers who work with the Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island will now have access to the Housefax service at a discounted rate.

Similar to what Carfax provides for auto buyers, Housefax gives a full property report including buyer incident reports, building permits, transaction history, floodline information, cellphone service quality and more.

“HHIMLS gives agents using Housefax the information to help clients make the most informed decision when considering a sale or purchase,” said Colette Stevenson, chief executive officer of HHIMLS. “This tool helps the HHIMLS real estate members maintain value and trust between all parties involved in the real estate transaction.”

Weichert Coastal Properties adds two to team

Weichert Realtors-Coastal Properties recently welcomed Tomilee Harding and Shaylin Davis to the agency’s sales team.

Harding lived in Charleston for 36 years before her recent relocation to Hilton Head. She was a partner in the building company Bar Harbor Construction where she designed and built several luxury homes in the Charleston area.

Davis moved to the Lowcountry two years ago from Islamorada, Florida Keys.

She has a background in wedding and event planning and also owned and operated a small bakery. Davis graduated from Florida State University with a degree in business and hospitality management. She is based in the company’s Bluffton office.

David Weekley Homes hosts back to school supplies drive

David Weekley Homes recently hosted its third Back to School Supplies Drive in cities across the country. From July 17-31, the Charleston office gathered donations of new school supplies to Communities In Schools.

CIS provides tutoring, mentoring and various student support programs to nearly 10,000 students in 19 Charleston and Berkeley County Schools.

Habitat welcomes new family services coordinator

Jeff Cooper has taken over as family services coordinator for Hilton Head Island Habitat for Humanity. Cooper is a Habitat volunteer and past board member and brings years of experience in mortgage origination and servicing regulations to the post. He takes over for Lynne Nordenberg, who retired after 10 years in the role.