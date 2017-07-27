How can I help you?

When searching for a real estate professional, it’s helpful to start your search by talking with family or friends. People you know and trust who have used a real estate professional in the past often can provide recommendations. Once you’ve developed a list of possibilities, it’s a good idea to interview more than one real estate professional and get to know them by asking questions. You want to be confident you will have a good rapport with your Realtor.

Here are a few key questions you may consider during the interview process.

What types of specific marketing products and methods will you use to sell my home? It is important for you to know how your home will be marketed and that you agree with and trust the approach. This includes how responsive the real estate professional will be to inquiries on the property.

Will you keep me informed about the progress of my transaction? How frequently? Communication is key to any relationship. Real estate professionals adjust to what their clients prefer, but you must tell them how and when you expect to hear from them. Whether by phone, email, text or all of the above, your Realtor should keep you informed using a method that’s convenient for you.

Will you represent me exclusively, or will you represent both the buyer and the seller in the transaction? A real estate professional will explain his or her agency relationship with you right in the beginning. You will also receive a brochure with a written explanation. Listen and read carefully to understand your options.

What’s going on in my neighborhood? If you are ready to sell or have located a neighborhood where you want to buy, ask the Realtor you’re interviewing to show you “comps.” This analysis of trends and market comparisons is something that all real estate professionals should be able to provide. Don’t rely just on websites or apps that offer automated market value tools, which don’t take into account many factors about individual properties. Technology has its place in today’s real estate world, but it can’t replace the work of a Realtor.

Are you the real deal? It’s important that you ask if the agent is a Realtor and a member of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors. Seek out a professional who is invested in his or her profession and abides by the strict code of ethics set forth by the National Association of Realtors.

The decision to buy or sell a home is one of the most important financial decisions most people make. If you are buying a selling a home, you will be spending a lot of time with your agent. It might as well be somebody you like. Read on to meet some of the Lowcountry’s top Realtors.

Real estate sales have slowed somewhat across the U.S. and in the Lowcountry, but this can’t be blamed on negative economic news. Unemployment remains low and wage growth, though not outstanding, has held steady or increased for several years in a row. There is strong demand for homes, emphasized by higher prices and multiple offers on homes for sale in many parts of the country. That includes the local market.

As has been the case for month after month — and now year after year — low inventory is the primary culprit for any sales malaise, rather than lack of offers. For our region, there is about a 6.2-month supply for single-family homes and 5.7-month supply for condos. However, more inventory is available in higher price ranges. For example, for properties with price tags of more than $650,000, there is a 15-month inventory. But when looking at the market for homes that range in price from $375,000 to $650,000, inventory drops to seven months. For homes priced between $100,001 and $225,000, there is only about a three-month supply, which is making the market challenging for first-time homebuyers.

Thanks to positive recognition from the media, the Lowcountry’s profile will only continue to grow. Recently, Travel + Leisure magazine named Hilton Head Island the best island in the continental United States for the second year in a row, while the Inn & Club at Harbour Town was named one of the top 100 hotels in the world and one of the 10 best resort hotels in the South — an honor also bestowed on Bluffton’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. And Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head — a partnership between the Jimmy Buffettinspired Margaritaville brand and Floridabased developer Minto Communities — is coming to Hardeeville. These accolades are likely to spur homebuying in the area, as well as home values.

In addition, mortgage rates remain low and the pull toward homeownership is expected to continue. There are also signs that new construction is picking up in our region. With inventory as low as it is and new listings down, new construction is required to meet the need.