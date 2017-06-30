Hilton Head Real Estate News: July 2017

The group stressed the need for a multi-year reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program, which expires Sept. 30. Additionally, the Realtors advocated for tax reform, responsible reform of the secondary mortgage market, prohibiting the use of guarantee fees for any purposes other than creditrisk management, and improving consumer protections for energyefficiency improvement loans. The real estate industry maintains that federal tax reform should not include elimination of the mortgage interest deduction.

LOWCOUNTRY REAL ESTATE DELEGATION VISITS D.C. Led by Daniel Moskowitz, president of Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, a delegation representing the local real estate industry met with lawmakers in Washington the week of May 15. Moskowitz, four other Hilton Head Area Realtors, and Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors officials Jocelyn Staigar and Jean Beck met with Senator Tim Scott, Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Mark Sanford to discuss issues affecting homebuyers and consumers of commercial real estate.

The group also heard from industry experts and leaders, including Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Carlson spoke about the challenges facing potential homebuyers, including low home inventories and tight mortgage credit. He said that HUD wants to make it easier for consumers to buy a condominium with Federal Housing Administration-backed financing. This change has been pending since September 2016. This would “make a big difference to a lot of Americans,” Carson said.

DIAMOND REALTY ADDS FOUR

Diamond Realty and Property Management recently welcomed four new agents. Bob Passamano has 25 years of sales and sales management experience in the medical and hospital products industry. Originally from New York, Bob has been a full-time resident of Hilton Head Island for the past 15 years.

Marsha Handy is a 20-year veteran of the health care and financial industries with sales, customer service, technology and finance experience. Originally from Pittsburgh, Handy lived in Manasquan, N.J. before moving to Hilton Head Island five years ago.

Keir Parrot is a native of the South Carolina Lowcountry. She worked at her family’s Pawley’s Island real estate office, Bumpy Thompson Realty, before starting a career in international logistics. She has 25 years of sales experience.

Alexander A. Zarra worked for 10 years in the local hospitality industry. He was born in Pennsylvania and moved with his family to Hilton Head Island in 2001. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Hospitality Management Program and now lives in Bluffton.

Diamond Realty and Property Management is a real estate and longterm rental company located in The Village of Bluffton. The company serves Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Okatie and Pooler, Ga.

LOVEALL JOINS HHREP AT PINECREST

Hilton Head Real Estate Partners, a Brown Golf affiliate, has added Cindi Loveall as an agent in the company’s Pinecrest Golf Club office. Loveall has more than 24 years of real estate experience. She produced the “Sunday Showcase of Homes” television show while affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate in the Washington, D.C./ Baltimore area. She moved to Bluffton in 2014.

BRUNNS JOINS COLLINS GROUP REALTY

Collins Group Realty has added Taylor Brunn as office manager of the firm’s Bluffton office. She will support Realtors in the company’s Hilton Head Island and Bluffton offices, and will assist marketing manager Ashley Smith. Brunn is a native of Bluffton and has four years of real estate and marketing experience. She studied Hospitality/Destination Marketing at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

COASTAL PROPERTIES ADDS JOHNSON

Coastal Properties Owners/Brokersin- Charge, Joe and Karen Ryan, welcome Ollie Johnson. Originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina, he has lived in the Lowcountry for more than 25 years. Johnson is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. He has a bachelor’s in Public and Environmental Health from East Tennessee State University. He has sold lots, small acreage and homes; and owned and managed rental properties in south Florida, the Blue Ridge Mountains and Great Smoky Mountains. Johnson is based in the company’s Okatie/Sun City office.