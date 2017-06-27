Prep Your Home For A Quick Sale

Everyone selling a home wants a quick sale at a good price. It’s not luck that makes this happen. Advance planning and knowing how to professionally prep your home can lead to a higher sale price and fewer days on the market. Here are some ways sellers can increase their odds:

THINK OF YOUR HOME AS A PRODUCT TO BE MARKETED AND SOLD

It’s not personal

Successful sellers are able to let go of emotions about ownership, think of their home as a product to be marketed and sold, and focus on the fact that soon this house will no longer be theirs.

Picture yourself handing over the keys and envelopes containing appliance warranties to the new owners.

Say goodbye to every room. Stand in the doorway and talk out loud about your memories.

Focus on the future, not the past.

Remove/Replace Favorite Items

If you want to take window coverings, built-in appliances or fixtures with you when you move to your new home, remove them now. If the chandelier in the dining room once belonged to your great grandmother, take it down. If a buyer never sees it, she won’t want it. Once you tell a buyer she can’t have an item, she will covet it, and it could blow your deal. Pack those items and replace them, if necessary.

Make Minor Repairs

In some seller’s markets, for example, you can sell a home in its present condition without much complaint. In normal markets or buyer’s markets, repairs can make or break your sale.

Replace cracked floor or counter tiles.

Patch holes in walls.

Fix leaky faucets.

Fix doors that don’t close properly and kitchen drawers that jam.

Consider painting your walls neutral colors, especially if you have grown accustomed to purple or pink walls.

Replace burned-out light bulbs.

If bedspreads are worn, replace them. Cover worn spots on a couch or arm chair with throw pillows.

Make the House Sparkle!

Cleaning your home should go beyond the usual weekly or day-today cleaning job. This could take all day to complete, and you might want to hire assistance.

Wash windows inside and out.

Rent a pressure washer and spray down sidewalks and exterior.

Clean out cobwebs.

Re-caulk tubs, showers and sinks.

Polish chrome faucets and mirrors.

Vacuum daily.

Wax floors.

Dust furniture, ceiling fan blades and light fixtures.

Bleach dingy grout.

Replace worn rugs.

Hang up fresh towels.

Clean and air out any musty smelling areas. Odors are a big turn off for most people.

Scrutinize Curb Appeal

Many buyers won’t get out of their agent’s car if they don’t like the exterior of your home.